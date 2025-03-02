Michael Chandler has promised to call-out a UFC legend for a fight once he's done knocking out his upcoming opponent Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett.

The Chandler vs Pimblett lightweight fight is the co-feature in the UFC 314 pay-per-view which takes place on Saturday, the 12th of April, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Though Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes compete for the vacant featherweight championship, the Chandler and Pimblett bout is so good it could be a main event of its own.

It's a fight that Chandler appears desperate to triumph in, because he wants it to lead toward a huge bout — a rematch — which could, perhaps, take place later in the year.

Michael Chandler May be Looking Past Paddy Pimblett

American eyes future fight with former opponent