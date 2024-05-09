Highlights Michael Chandler has vowed to retire Conor McGregor when they finally square off at UFC 303 next month.

'Iron' has not fought since his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 back in 2022.

The 38-year-old is confident ahead of his mouthwatering clash with the former two-division champion.

Michael Chandler has vowed he will retire Conor McGregor when the pair go head-to-head. The UFC stars will finally square off in the cage at UFC 303 on the 29th of June.

The mouthwatering showdown was finally confirmed after months of speculation, during the UFC 300 post-fight press conference. Dana White confirmed the news, stating that the bout will take place at 170 pounds and be a five-round contest. McGregor had previously indicated a desire to return to action over three rounds.

The pair have been pitted to fight next ever since appearing as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 last year and will now finally settle the score this summer.

McGregor, 35, has not fought since suffering a brutal leg injury in the trilogy showdown defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in 2021, while Chandler has also not stepped foot inside the cage since losing to the same opponent back in 2022.

Michael Chandler Vows to Retire Conor McGregor

He's leaving no stone unturned ahead of the fight

The Irishman will have a size advantage against the American as Chandler is unfamiliar in that weight class. That said 'Iron' is confident he has what it takes to 'retire' the former two-division champion and put a stop to what 'could be the greatest comeback of all time.'

Speaking to New York Post Sports, he said: “You have to buy this PPV. Because this could be the last time that you ever see Conor McGregor fight.

“I truly believe that what I’m going to do to him on June 29th is going to warrant and merit him never stepping back into the Octagon. With that being said, Conor might be able to pull off the greatest comeback in combat sports history.”

The 38-year-old has been vocal over the last few weeks and believes he will knock McGregor out in the second round. Despite his confidence, UFC legend Michael Bisping has warned 'Iron' not to underestimate his opponent.

The 38-year-old is never in a dull fight

The upcoming showdown with McGregor will be Chandler's sixth fight inside the UFC Octagon. With a record of 2-3 in the organisation, the American has never failed to put on a show for the fans.

'Iron' went on to state that he's the 'most exciting' fighter to ever step foot in the cage because of the 'masterpiece' he's painted over the last couple of years.

“There’s a chance that we see the greatest comeback in combat sports history. (I’m) arguably the most exciting guy to ever set foot in the UFC Octagon,'' he said.

“What I have made in my masterpiece that I’ve been painting in the last couple of years with the UFC, it is two of the most explosive and exciting guys, two of the most intriguing guys, and possibly the greatest comeback in combat sports history, or Conor McGregor’s last fight in MMA.”