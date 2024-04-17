Highlights UFC star Michael Chandler hopes there'll be a belt on the line when he faces Conor McGregor this summer.

UFC star Michael Chandler hopes there'll be a belt on the line when he fights former two-division champion Conor McGregor. After months of speculation, the pair are finally set to go head-to-head at UFC 303 on the 29th of June. The bout was finally confirmed during the UFC 300 post-fight press conference last weekend.

Dana White confirmed the news, stating that the fight will take place at 170 pounds and be a five-round contest. McGregor had previously indicated a desire to return to action over three rounds, but that apparently won't be the case.

There were whispers that McGregor vs Chandler would face off for the inaugural 165-pound title. Until recently, ‘Iron’ thought that a crack at a title was a real possibility.

Chandler Hopes There'll be a Belt on the Line at UFC 303 Against McGregor

'Iron' wouldn't be surprised if there was a title on the line

Former Bellator lightweight champion Chandler was aware of the rumours that he'd be fighting McGregor for the 165-pound title. While the showdown will take place at welterweight, the American is still hoping to fight for a belt. Speaking to TheMacLife, he said:

“That was one of the rumours as well, the 165 belt, obviously that has not happened. Even me in this position, man, I would not be surprised if that bout agreement comes over and it says for the 165lb title. You never know because the UFC has to keep a lot of things secret. Even to us, right? "You saw Conor broke the announcement again before the UFC did it. I’m sure the UFC said, ‘Hey, don’t do it because we’re gonna do it at the post-fight press conference.’ In typical Conor fashion. “They want to hold a lot of the information. We knew the date. I knew what the weight class was most likely going to be, and then they sent it over. It should be for a belt, but we’ll see if we can’t make one up.”

Chandler has not fought since his third-round submission defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 and has been waiting for McGregor ever since. As for the Irishman, the former two-division champion's last bout came in 2021, also against 'The Diamond.'

McGregor suffered a brutal leg break in the first round of their epic trilogy bout and has been recovering ever since. The 35-year-old is no stranger to welterweight and has fought three times in the division.

Chandler Believes 170 is the Perfect Weight Class for the Pair

He claims that making 155 isn't easy to make

Despite rumours of a 165-pound division, both Chandler and McGregor will meet in the middle at welterweight, with 'Iron' claiming that the division is 'perfect,' saying: “I think 170 is perfect,155 is not easy to make. So, fighting at 170 is gonna be kind of a perfect camp, honestly. I weigh about 190. Getting down to 170 is kind of gonna be easy compared to 155.

“I think I’ll compete phenomenally there. I’m still gonna do the exact same camp. I’m still gonna get my weight similar to where I would be at 155, I just won’t dehydrate myself at the end. I wanna stay big, I wanna stay strong, wanna stay explosive. So, I think 170 is gonna be perfect.”