Highlights Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are set to do battle on the 29th of June at UFC 303.

A planned pre-fight press conference was cancelled yesterday, leading to speculation the fight could be off.

Chandler has now tweeted footage of himself still in training for the bout.

With UFC fans having patiently waited for three years to finally see another Conor McGregor fight, excitement was rife when it was revealed that UFC 303 would play host to the Irishman's five-round main event clash Michael Chandler.

That anticipation took a hit on Monday, though, as a scheduled press conference in Dublin was cancelled less than 12 hours before it was due to begin. The decision to scrap the event - for which 10,000 tickets had been distributed - came out of nowhere as the promotion had been heavily hyping the bout at Saturday's UFC 302 pay-per-view.

With mystery surrounding the sudden scrapping of the press conference, speculation has understandably been rife as to whether the fight of the 29th of June at T-Mobile Arena will happen as planned. Chandler appeared to dismiss this notion, by posting footage of himself in training for the fight on social media late on Monday night.

Michael Chandler's Tweet Suggests UFC 303 Bout vs Conor McGregor is Still On

The two rivals are set to meet in the biggest MMA fight of 2024

In what has been a rivalry brewing for a long time, McGregor and Chandler were butting-heads for the majority of season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter'. The UFC-produced reality show saw the duo lead their respective teams, where fighters would live, train and compete against each other in a bid to win a UFC contract.

The show - which wrapped up filming in early 2023 - can be credited for starting the feud, with talks of a fight between Chandler and McGregor happening in the very first episode of 'TUF', until the pair finally squared off in the final moments of the series. The bad blood between the pair left fans wanting more, so it was an easy decision for the company to make the fight for McGregor's comeback appearance inside the Octagon.

Now, following the press conference being abruptly cancelled, fans are unsure whether they will be getting the main event they have been promised, with limited communication from the UFC not helping the situation. McGregor was the first party associated with the fight to comment on the situation, stating: "Today's press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control," before going on to apologise to his fans and promise a dazzling performance inside the Octagon.

Chandler's Tweet Mentioning UFC 303

Chandler followed with his own tweet, which also heavily suggested that the fight is still going ahead, with the former three-time Bellator lightweight world champion posting a cryptic message quoting the late Martin Luther King Jr, together with footage of him working out, alongside the hashtag #UFC303.

"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” Martin Luther King Jr. #UFC303. Walk On. See you at the top!"

For now, at least, Chandler has seemingly not been distracted by the outside noise. Assuming the fight remains on course, McGregor vs Chandler is just over three weeks away.