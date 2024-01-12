Highlights Michael Chandler has confirmed a fight with Conor McGregor will take place during International Fight Week, confident in his chances of ending the Irishman's career.

Chandler expressed anger towards McGregor for announcing the fight date himself, believing he can break McGregor's will and jaw within the first two rounds.

This fight is an exciting match-up between two big stars in the UFC, and provides an opportunity for both fighters to redeem themselves after recent losses.

Michael Chandler has confirmed that he will be fighting Conor McGregor during International Fight Week and is very confident in his chances of ending the Irishman's career.

After losing his last two bouts against Dustin Poirier, Mystic Mac has been inactive in the Ultimate Fighting Championship since July 2021, sustaining a broken leg in his trilogy fight against the American in the very first round. Since then, “Iron” Chandler has fought three times, overcoming Tony Ferguson, but being unable to defeat Justin Gaethje and a similar foe in Poirier. With both fighters losing to Poirier in their last fight, it provides an exciting match-up that could give both fighters the opportunity of a chance of redemption.

Michael Chandler confirms Conor McGregor fight

When asked about the reported fight on the 29th of June during International Fight Week, Chandler stated: “I can confirm, that’s exactly what I’ve heard as well."

However, an indication of hostility beginning to brew was present when he began to further comment on the fact that it was McGregor who surprisingly announced the fight date.

“Obviously, him announcing it makes it a little bit more true. You’ve got to remember, the UFC has not announced this yet. Also, if I take you back to Feb. of 2023, while he, the UFC, myself, we were all in talks about The Ultimate Fighter, Conor came out and put a long tweet out about The Ultimate Fighter and how he was going to do The Ultimate Fighter. So Conor, in typical Conor fashion — Conor being Conor — wanted to break the news himself about The Ultimate Fighter, then it was confirmed, and the UFC put it out there."

Michael Chandler's prediction for Conor McGregor fight

Regardless, it looks as if Chandler is using this anger as fuel, as the American lightweight has not held back when giving his prediction of the fight.

“It’s going to be a big card, it’s going to be fun, and I finish Conor within the first two rounds and after that, probably end his career."

McGregor, who has not won a match-up since January 2020, is still one of the biggest names in the sport who is renowned for getting under a fighter’s skin. In this case, it looks almost as if he has already begun his routine process of this, with Chandler expressing how this is much more than just a fight to him.

“There’s just so much more than what people think about on the surface level. I want battlegrounds of epic proportions, I want to stand in the cage with that man, I want to break that man’s will, I want to break his jaw, I want to separate him from consciousness, completely flatline him inside the Octagon, and then we say farewell to the sport’s biggest star. Then we can go about our merry way.”

Although respecting the fact he is one of the biggest stars in sport, McGregor has been on a downwards trajectory with three losses in his last four, in which his last fight included a serious injury. As a result, Chandler feels as if he can be the man to finally end the career of the iconic “Notorious” Conor McGregor, providing him with immense satisfaction.

However, the former two-weight UFC champion is unlikely to give up easily, and still possesses a better fighting record than Chandler. Undeniably, this provides an exciting match-up that sees two big stars in the UFC game come together and provides an exciting platform for the fighters to rectify their previous losses.