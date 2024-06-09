Highlights Chandler has shown off his new physique ahead of his clash with McGregor.

The two rivals meet in a five-round welterweight main event at UFC 303.

The fight has already broken box office records for the UFC.

Michael Chandler looks in staggering shape ahead of the biggest fight of his life as he prepares to meet Conor McGregor at UFC 303 on the 29th of June in Las Vegas. The 38-year-old hasn't been seen in the Octagon since his submission loss to Dustin Poirier in November 2022 at UFC 281. However, that contest took place at lightweight, whereas his upcoming bout with McGregor will be a five-round welterweight bout.

The former Bellator Lightweight Champion has certainly made the most of the move from 155lb to 170lb if one of his most recent social media posts is anything to go by. Although his main event showdown with McGregor looked to be in jeopardy last week following the sudden cancellation of a planned press conference in Dublin, those fears have calmed in recent days and the fight now appears to be moving forward as planned.

The last seven days have seen plenty of drama where the UFC 303 headliner is concerned. Chandler himself even looked to have abandoned his training camp amid rumours that the fight was to be scrapped, before McGregor was pictured beaming on what looked to be a hospital bed.

Thankfully, though, the dreaded cancellation never occurred and there are now less than three weeks to go until the most anticipated UFC bout of the year, with Chandler's physique looking to be completely on point.

Michael Chandler Looks in Great Condition For UFC 303 Fight With Conor McGregor

The American hasn't fought since 2022

Sharing a pair of photos taken during his training camp, Chandler appears noticeably bigger than the last time he completed in the UFC, while still looking shredded. He captioned his post: "When the pain is your pleasure, and you've never worked a day in your life. - Walk On. See you at the top."

McGregor, too, has recently allowed fans to take a glimpse inside his preparations after nearly three years away from the cage. While both men must deal with the challenge of coming off of significant periods of inactivity, it seems they are both ready to do battle at T-Mobile Arena.

No matter what happens when they step into the Octagon, the duo have already made UFC history, with their clash set to generate the largest gate receipts the company has ever seen. McGregor v Chandler is destined to be a landmark night for the promotion, which is why there was so much concern when the Dublin press conference was axed last Monday with just a few hours' notice.

Conor McGregor & Michael Chandler's professional MMA records (as of 09/06/24) Conor McGregor Michael Chandler Fights 28 31 Wins 22 23 Losses 6 8

However, Chandler shot down that speculation when speaking on Ryan Clark's Pivot podcast. Chandler said, "Obviously, a cancelled presser is not that big of a deal. It happens. But it's the layers in which 'okay if the presser is cancelled. Is there something else going on? Speculation immediately starts going everywhere in 2024 with social media and all that stuff.

"I just kept resting on the fact that I can only control what I can control. I have been doing that now for a year and a half with this whole fight if you've been following it with all the different dates that have gone on and were supposed to happen but didn't. Now here we are fighting in June of 2024."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Chandler has recorded finishes (either a knockout or submission) in 18 of his 23 career wins to date.

Chandler ended the interview with a chilling, confident statement. "If there ever was a pay-per-view that people must buy, it has to be Conor McGregor's last fight because that will be the outcome."

With the biggest bout of his life now less than a month away, Chandler appears both mentally - and physically - ready. Expect fireworks in Sin City on the 29th of June.