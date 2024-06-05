Highlights Fans are concerned about the UFC 303 main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler after the Dublin press conference was cancelled.

Neither fighter has given a clear reason for the cancellation, sparking speculation about the fight's future.

The UFC have removed videos from YouTube, and they've reportedly sent out feelers for replacements, suggesting that the fight may not go ahead.

MMA fans are beginning to grow concerned about the UFC 303 main event. Doubts are circulating as to whether the bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will go ahead following the cancellation of their Dublin press conference on Monday, the 3rd of June.

No clear reason has been given in relation to the cancelling of the event, which was only announced 12 hours before it was due to start. Since then, fans have begun to speculate whether or not the bout between the two will actually happen later this month.

Neither fighter has clearly stated why the press conference was cancelled. However, both have posted to their social media accounts following the news.

Michael Chandler's Instagram Post

Michael Chandler has recently taken to Instagram once again to provide fans with yet another cryptic message regarding the future of UFC 303. The caption of his Instagram post states: "If you're looking for me, I'll be out in Tennessee. No way out of the life we chose... - Walk On. - See you at the top!"

The collection of training photos was also tagged with the location of Nashville, Tennessee, where his home is. The post indicates that Chandler has left training in his regular gym, Kill Cliff FC, located in Florida to return home. Although the Instagram post does not confirm or deny whether he has stopped preparing for his UFC 303 main event bout, it would be unusual for a fighter to leave their training camp just three weeks away from fight week. It could also be worth noting that Chandler's last seven Instagram posts have contained '#UFC303' although, this post did not.

The Instagram post was Chandler's second since the announcement of the cancelled Dublin press conference. The day after the two were meant to meet in Ireland, the American posted a reel of his UFC highlights with the caption including: "Planting seeds of doubt." However, 'Iron Mike' has not made any clear-cut comments regarding the status of the fight as of now.

Conor McGregor's Tweet

Conor McGregor also took to social media following the cancellation of the press conference. However, his tweet did not provide any more insight into the status of his highly-anticipated return. He stated that the press conference was due to "a series of obstacles outside of our control," with no further elaboration.

Signs The Fight May Not Go Ahead

There have been other signs indicating that the fight is far from a certainty. The UFC YouTube channel had previously uploaded a fight replay of McGregor vs Diaz 2, a common practice of the channel ahead of an event. However, the fight has since been removed. It was also reported by Ariel Helwani that the UFC "have sent out feelers to see who might be able to fill in, either as a replacement or an entirely new fight." As of writing this article, however, there has been no official confirmation that the fight has been cancelled.