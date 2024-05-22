Highlights Michael Chandler looks in fantastic shape for his UFC 303 fight against Conor McGregor, and is being backed by many to secure the victory.

McGregor has recently himself turned heads with sharp training videos and social media posts, but Chael Sonnen doubts his chances against the American.

McGregor seeks redemption after years without a win, while disciplined Chandler poses a tough challenge in their upcoming bout.

Michael Chandler has shown off his current physique ahead of his UFC 303 fight with Irish ace Conor McGregor at the end of June, and it must be said, the American looks in fantastic shape as he prepares for fight night in Las Vegas.

The American is being backed by many to secure victory over the returning Irishman in five weeks. The fight will be McGregor's first in three years since the leg injury he suffered in his fight with Dustin Poirier back in 2021, a man his opponent Chandler recently lost to as well.

Meanwhile, the Irishman has turned heads on social media himself with posts he has shared, despite looking sharp in training footage.

McGregor's Turning Heads

McGregor shared videos on his social media of sparring from his boxing club in Ireland. The Irish ace can be seen looking as sharp as ever, looking like he was never injured, almost dropping his opponent to the mat with his strikes, even with gloves and headgear being worn by both men.

However, the training videos were not what turned the heads of fans on social media, as the 35-year-old also shared posts showing himself hugging a tree, leaving fans reacting wildly, asking what he was doing. The post showing McGregor smiling could be taken as a warning, though, with his coach John Kavanagh claiming back in 2020 that a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter.

Conor McGregor & Michael Chandler's MMA records (as of 22/05/24) Conor McGregor Michael Chandler Fights 28 31 Wins 22 23 Losses 6 8

Former Champ 'Stands no Chance'

Chael Sonnen doesn't think McGregor will defeat Chandler

Despite looking sharp in training, it is key to remember that McGregor has been out of action for almost three years now, and UFC legend Chael Sonnen has claimed that the Irishman stands no chance of defeating Chandler when the two meet in Las Vegas in five weeks.

Sonnen pointed out the difference between the two fighters, highlighting their discipline as the key trait they do not share. Claiming Chandler is perhaps the most disciplined fighter in the UFC, while McGregor is the most undisciplined. It is hard to argue with that on the Irishman's side of things, given his track record. The 35-year-old has been involved in many controversial moments, including his chaotic cage-side brawl post-fight between his team and Russian fighter Khabib's team.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Come fight night, it will be 595 days since Michael Chandler's last fight in the UFC.

Both Search For Huge Win

Conor McGregor will be looking to make a statement when he meets Chandler in the Octagon. The Irishman is without a win in four years, beating Donald Cerrone via knockout in 40 seconds in his last victory. However, it is worth noting that he has been inactive for almost three years after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier.

Chandler, meanwhile, has been waiting for an opportunity to step into the cage with McGregor since he also lost to the Irishman's last opponent, Dustin Poirier, via submission. It will be the first time the two have met in a sanctioned fight, with the two recently being rival coaches on the latest series of The Ultimate Fighter.