Highlights Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at UFC 303 has officially been postponed due to an injury sustained by the Irishman.

Just hours before the cancellation was announced by Dana White, Chandler took to X to tweet about the fight's status.

Chandler's tweet now looks pretty awkward given the fact the fight was soon canned.

Conor McGregor's comeback fight against Michael Chandler has been cancelled, just two weeks before it was scheduled to take place at UFC 303. The Irishman was set to return to the Octagon on the 29th of June for the first time since breaking his leg in July 2021. However, his comeback has been postponed due to injury, which was announced by Dana White on social media.

The news of the cancellation came just hours after Chandler took to X, in a post that has since not aged well at all, to proclaim that both he and McGregor had never pulled out of a fight in their careers. This is the first time Notorious has been forced to pull out of a fight due to injury. As of writing this article, neither fighter involved has reacted to the postponement of the fight.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Cancellation

The first indication that the fight was in jeopardy was the abrupt cancellation of the 3rd of June press conference, for which no immediate explanation was provided.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is now being eyed up for the 31st of August or late September.

The nature of McGregor's injury and the timetable for his recovery are currently unknown, but it's rumoured that the fight could take place at the end of August or September. McGregor promised that his return would be the start of the "Greatest Comeback in Sports History." However, with this new setback, the Irishman and his fans will have to wait a little longer for said comeback.

McGregor has only fought four times in the UFC since his blockbuster boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2017. The Irishman suffered a broken leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021. In his four UFC appearances since 2017, McGregor is 1-3, with two losses to Poirier and a submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov. His lone win came against Donald Cerrone.

Chandler was also set to make his return, as his last fight was also against Poirier at UFC 281 in November 2022, in which he lost. Iron Mike, who is ranked sixth in the lightweight division, has not been scheduled a new opponent for the event and has been taken off the card entirely.

UFC 303 Goes Ahead Without McGregor & Chandler

UFC 303 will still take place. The new main event will feature Alex Pereira, the current light heavyweight champion, facing off against number one ranked light heavyweight, Jiri Prochazka. The co-main event will see Brian Ortega go up against Diego Lopes in a featherweight bout.

Alex Pereira's professional MMA record (as of 14/06/24) 12 fights 10 wins 2 losses By knockout 8 1 By submission 0 1 By decision 2 0

McGregor is not the only fighter who has been forced to pull out of UFC 303, however, as Jamahal Hill has also been ruled out of his clash against Carlos Ulberg. Ulberg will now face Anthony Smith.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani posted an update regarding the fight on X, saying: "McGregor vs. Chandler will be re-booked later this year. The fight has been pushed because McGregor suffered an injury right before last week's press conference in Dublin.

"Everyone involved - the UFC, McGregor, Paradigm - did everything in their power to save this. It didn't look good initially, then it didn't, then it did and finally it didn't. The plug was officially pulled a little less than 48 hours ago."

Related Dustin Poirier's Savage Reaction to Conor McGregor Injury News Dustin Poirier has been quick to tweet after Conor McGregor had to withdraw from his UFC 303 fight with Michael Chandler due to injury.

Helwani also discussed the decision to make Pereira vs Prochazka the new main event, writing: "There weren't a tonne of options. Pereria x Prochazka was always a top choice, feelers were sent last week, but there were hurdles: mainly, Pereira is in Australia on a seminar tour and is getting over a couple of broken toes. But he stepped up. Again. Prochazka was in right away."

UFC 303 will take place on the 29th of June at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.