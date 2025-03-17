Summary After over 20 years, John Cena shocked fans by turning heel during the Elimination Chamber.

Cena's decision to team with The Rock after Cody Rhodes rejected him sparked controversy.

WWE commentator Michael Cole expressed his true thoughts, using an explicit five-word statement to describe Cena.

The iconic WWE commentator Michael Cole has always been known to be unbiased, neutral and professional from the announcer's table. But on this week's episode, his professionalism momentarily went out of the window as he said what he truly thought.

John Cena recently made the unbelievable wrestling move of turning heel during the Elimination Chamber at the beginning of March - something he hasn't done for over 20 years. His countless Make-A-Wish donations, charity work and superhero-like persona in and out of the squared circle has made him one of the best babyfaces in WWE history. But he threw that all away after deciding to team with the 'Final Boss', The Rock, in Toronto after Cody Rhodes rejected his offer.

After Cena explained why he did what he did during Raw in Brussels, Belgium, Cole added fuel to the fire by having his say on one of the most infamous heel turns of all time. Normally politely spoken, he let his tongue go and said exactly what he thought.

He has the audacity to come down here tonight, and blame the WWE fans? John Cena is a 16-time World Champion because of the fans. John Cena is a massive millionaire and movie star because of the fans. And what does he do? He comes out and cries and acts like an irrational p****! That is what John Cena is!

History Between Cole and Cena

While the two have largely been amicable with each other over the years, the two of them had a match at one time. No kidding. Admittedly, it is one of the matches that Cena would rather you forget about.

During an episode of Raw on April 6th 2012, the two men competed in a No Disqualification match in a match that was anything but entertaining. While Cole is a fantastic commentator, it's fair to say that his in-ring ability as a wrestler left a lot to be desired - not even Cena could carry him through.

What This Means for WrestleMania 41

The whole segment, largely around Cena's first moments as a heel character, will go down in history as one of the most iconic promos in his long and elusive WWE career. It has helped push what should be an exciting main event between himself and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

As part of Cena's Farewell Tour, the story has focused on whether he can win a record-17th title - something that has never been achieved in the company's history. The stage in Las Vegas is set to greet Cena in his 6th Mania main event. The boos that were heard inside the Forest National Arena in Brussels could have been heard back in his hometown of Boston - they were that loud.

Cole's displeasure with him as the babyface commentator hammers home the point that Cena has turned heel. It has painted him as an even more dislikeable character than some may have first realised.