Liverpool's new CEO of football Michael Edwards was spotted in the crowd at Old Trafford as Jurgen Klopp's men were defeated by Manchester United, and he could only look on in disbelief.

The Reds were knocked out of the FA Cup in extra time as Erik ten Hag's side secured a late victory thanks to a goal from Amad Diallo. Edwards was watching on in the crowd as everything fell apart for the Merseyside club.

Liverpool supporters would have been expecting a victory at Old Trafford with United struggling to produce consistent performances this season. Klopp's side were leading for the majority of the second half, but a late goal from Antony saw the game go to extra-time.

Harvey Elliot struck after 90 minutes and it looked as though Liverpool would be heading into the semi-final, but goals from Marcus Rashford and Diallo in the final few minutes earned the victory for United. According to the Guardian, new Liverpool CEO of football Edwards was spotted in the crowd at Old Trafford in conversation with Sir Dave Brailsford, who is an adviser to Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Edwards reportedly watched on in 'utter disbelief' and gave a 'resigned smile' as he tried to work out how the Merseyside outfit didn't win the game.

Man Utd vs Liverpool stats Stats Man Utd Liverpool Possession 42% 28% Shots 28 25 Shots on target 11 11 Big chances 5 1 Expected goals (xG) 3.93 2.25 Corners 5 8 Correct as of 18/03/2024

The report also mentions that Edwards rejected the opportunity to join the Manchester club, so it would have been interesting to hear the conversations taking place between the Southampton-born chief and Brailsford in the stands at Old Trafford. Edwards won't be too concerned when it comes to looking at the bigger picture, with Liverpool having already won the Carabao Cup, competing for the league title, and into the latter stages of the Europa League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Against Manchester United, Liverpool conceded four goals for the first time this season in all competitions.

Edwards Will Lead Acquisition of Second Club

Liverpool Going Down Multi-Club Route

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Edwards will help lead the acquisition of a second club for FSG as they look to go down a multi-club model. Edwards is set to take on a role which will be more than just the day-to-day running of Liverpool, with Richard Hughes coming in as a sporting director.

The Reds are certainly going down a different path, with supporters hoping it's just as successful as their time under Klopp. The German manager was given a lot of control during his time in charge, but the Merseyside club are now going in a different direction.

