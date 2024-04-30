Highlights Liverpool hired Michael Edwards back in 2011 as their head of analytics, before eventually being promoted to the sporting director role.

As well as bringing in the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Edwards had an impressive track record in offloading players too.

Philippe Coutinho's exit to Barcelona for £135m is the biggest transfer fee Liverpool have ever received.

Liverpool fans rejoiced when it was announced by FSG in March 2024 that Michael Edwards was returning to the club as CEO of football, which would include the role of overseeing the Reds' sporting operations.

Edwards helped to usher Liverpool into the 21st century after being hired from Tottenham in 2011. He was one of the key hirings made by FSG in an attempt to modernise the club in a similar manner to the revamp the Boston Red Sox underwent in the early 2000s that yielded four World Series championships in 14 years.

The sporting executive started his career in football at Portsmouth and was at the club during their relatively successful time in the Premier League that saw them eventually win the FA Cup. His first stint at Liverpool was exactly what FSG wanted as he presided over their evolution from chronic underachievers into a highly successful team that consistently won trophies.

Given his return, here is a comprehensive list of all the incomings and outgoings that occurred under Edwards at Liverpool following his promotion to the role of sporting director in 2016.

6 2016/17

Ins (six)

Sadio Mane was the marquee signing of the 2016 summer transfer window. He joined the club from Southampton for a fee of £34m, quickly endearing himself to the Liverpool faithful, scoring the winning goal against Arsenal on his debut. He would have a successful first season, scoring 13 goals in the Premier League as Liverpool returned to the Champions League. He was a key part of their trophy winning teams, forming a fearsome trio with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Georginio Wijnaldum joined from Newcastle after a successful first individual season in England. The £23m fee turned out to be somewhat of a bargain as he would become a key part of Liverpool's Champions League and Premier League winning sides. He also contributed greatly to Liverpool's iconic comeback against Barcelona scoring two goals in two minutes to draw the game level. Liverpool would go on to win in the final against Tottenham.

Joel Matip joined Liverpool on a free transfer from Schalke 04 and quickly established himself as a key part of a Liverpool defense that was greatly improved compared to the previous season. He eventually formed a strong partnership with Virgil van Dijk and started alongside the Dutchman in the 2019 Champions League final. Injuries have plagued his later seasons and he remains at the club with his contract due to expire at the end of this season.

Loris Karius, Ragnar Klavan, and Alex Manninger also joined the club in the 2016-17 season.

Player Signed from Fee Sadio Mane Southampton £34m Georginio Wijnaldum Newcastle United £23m Loris Karius Mainz 05 £4.75m Ragnar Klavan FC Augsburg £4.2m Joel Matip Schalke 04 Free Alexander Manninger FC Augsburg Free

Outs (eight)

Christian Benteke left after only one year to join Crystal Palace for a fee of £27m meaning Liverpool only made a £5m loss. Benteke had failed to establish himself in Jurgen Klopp's system, with Roberto Firmino being Klopp's preferred option upfront. His form briefly improved at Crystal Palace but he failed to recoup the form that made him so desirable during his time at Aston Villa.

Jordon Ibe meanwile left to join Bournemouth in a £15m deal. The winger represented Edwards' ability to sell fringe players for a good amount of profit, with the now 28-year-old struggling to carve out a career for himself. He has openly admitted that he has struggled with depression, and played for Ebbsfleet United until his release in April 2024.

Joe Allen joined Stoke City in a £13m deal after four years of service with The Reds. Allen was a semi-regular during his time at Liverpool but failed to live up to the potential that he showed at Swansea City where he was dubbed 'The Welsh Pirlo'. Allen left due to his desire to play more football and he achieved that at Stoke, making 221 appearances in six years in the Potteries.

Martin Skrtel also left after nine years of service, with Thiago Ilori, Luis Alberto, Brad Smith, and Lawrence Vigouroux also departing.

5 2017/18

Ins (five)

Mohamed Salah's transfer to Liverpool is probably one of the greatest bargains in football history. It is only after the fact, that it can be considered one, but the £36.9m Liverpool paid for Salah must feel like nothing in comparison to the value his goal-scoring commands. In his first season at the club he broke the record for most goals (32) in a 38-game Premier League season and has since added numerous trophies to his cabinet, including three Premier League Golden Boot awards.

Virgil van Dijk became the most expensive defender in the history of football when he made a £75m switch from Southampton up north to Liverpool. He has since come to be regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time and his domineering style of play has contributed greatly to Liverpool's recent ability to consistently win trophies. It was an expensive transfer, but Reds fans will all think he was worth every penny.

Since joining Liverpool from Hull for a fee of £9m, Andrew Robertson has become one of the best left-backs in world football. His hard-working style of play perfectly fits in with Jurgen Klopp's style of football. His wing-back partnership with Trent Alexander-Arnold has become of the most creative in football history as both of them hold the all-time record for Premier League assists with 58 apiece as of April 2024.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also joined from Arsenal in a deal worth £35m. He quickly established himself as a starter and scored five goals in all competitions before a serious knee injury in April 2018 ruled him out of the rest of that season and the majority of the next. He would re-establish himself in the side that won the Premier League once he was back to full fitness before injuries plagued the remainder of his Liverpool career.

Dominic Solanke also joined the club on a free transfer from Chelsea.

Player Signed from Fee Virgil Van Dijk Southampton £75m Mohamed Salah AS Roma £36.9m Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Arsenal £35m Andrew Robertson Hull City £9m Dominic Solanke Chelsea Free

Outs (five)

Philippe Coutinho left the club after a blockbuster transfer saga that began in the summer of 2017 and concluded in January 2018. Liverpool received a £135m fee from Barcelona, evidently taking advantage of the transfer market boom instigated by Neymar's transfer to PSG. Coutinho would struggle at Barcelona, eventually being sold to Aston Villa in May 2022 for a fee of £17m.

Mamadou Sakho joined Crystal Palace permanently after he had spent the 2016/17 season on loan at the south London club. He had joined Liverpool from Paris St. Germain in 2013 for a fee of £18m and left for £24m. This further represented Edwards' ability to get a solid profit out of players who had been out of favour at the club.

Kevin Stewart, Andre Wisdom, and long-serving midfielder Lucas Leiva also left the club during this season.

Player Sold to Fee Philippe Coutinho Barcelona £135m Mamadou Sakho Crystal Palace £18m Lucas Leiva Lazio £6m Kevin Stewart Hull City £4m Andre Wisdom Derby County £2m

4 2018-19

Ins (four)