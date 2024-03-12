Highlights Michael Edwards is set to be appointed as CEO of football at Liverpool, rejecting offers from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS completed a 25% takeover at Old Trafford, aiming for behind-the-scenes changes.

Edwards to lead FSG at Anfield, replacing Mike Gordon, with Richard Hughes joining as sporting director.

Liverpool look set to appoint Michael Edwards as CEO of football at Anfield, and David Ornstein has now confirmed that he rejected the opportunity to join Manchester United.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe completing a 25% takeover at Old Trafford this season, the INEOS founder is set to make a host of behind-the-scenes changes. After years of mismanagement at United, Ratcliffe is looking to steer the club in a different direction, hoping to bring success back to the red half of Manchester.

Michael Edwards Rejects Manchester United

Liverpool Set to Appoint Former Director

The Athletic journalist Ornstein has now confirmed the news that Edwards will be rejoining Liverpool and he will take up a role as FSG's CEO of football. He will replace Mike Gordon and will resign from his current company Ludonautics on June 1st, with Richard Hughes set to join the club with him as sporting director.

The respected reporter has also confirmed that Edwards rejected the chance to join Manchester United and Chelsea before agreeing to come back to Anfield. The Red Devils are looking to make some alterations behind the scenes, but their efforts to bring Edwards to Old Trafford have been unsuccessful.

The 44-year-old will find the transition back into being involved with a football club a lot smoother by joining Liverpool having only left the Merseyside outfit a few years ago. The Southampton-born chief originally rejected the Reds' proposal to bring him back to Anfield, so it was always going to be difficult for a club like United to tempt him to switch to their rivals.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth will end up at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils prepared to wait to secure his signature. The former Brighton & Hove Albion chief has been placed on gardening leave by the Magpies after expressing his desire to depart.

United Pushing for Jason Wilcox and Dougie Freedman

Ratcliffe Prioritising Backroom Alterations

Back in February, a report from The Athletic claimed that United were working on a deal to poach Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox, formerly of Manchester City. An official move is yet to be finalised, and he's no stranger to the area after working with Pep Guardiola's side before moving to the Saints in 2023.

The Red Devils are also looking to appoint Crystal Palace's Dougie Freedman in a head of recruitment role, with the Manchester club set to make an official proposal to the Eagles. The 49-year-old is said to be their top target for the position at Old Trafford.

Journalist Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Freedman is under consideration and can't be ruled out, but they are yet to submit an offer to Palace, and the capital club believe a deal could happen. The respected reporter adds that the Wilcox situation is moving and the feeling is that it's progressing faster than the potential Freedman appointment.