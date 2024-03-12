Highlights Michael Edwards is returning to Liverpool, and he aims to appoint Richard Hughes as sporting director.

Edwards agreed to return after face-to-face talks.

The 44-year-old initially rejected the chance to come back to Anfield.

Liverpool have now agreed a deal to bring Michael Edwards back to Anfield, and his first priority will be to appoint Richard Hughes as sporting director, according to reports.

Edwards stepped down as Liverpool's sporting director less than two years ago, but the Reds have made an effort over the last few weeks to convince him to come back to the Merseyside club. With Jorg Schmadtke and Jurgen Klopp departing, there is set to be plenty of change behind the scenes at Anfield.

Edwards Agrees to Return to Liverpool

He Wants to Bring Richard Hughes With Him

According to reliable journalist Paul Joyce, Edwards has now agreed to return to Liverpool and his first priority will be to appoint Bournemouth director Hughes. The Cherries recently announced that Hughes would be departing at the end of the season, sparking fresh rumours that he could be on his way to the Reds.

The report claims that Edwards initially turned down an approach from FSG to return to the club shortly after Klopp announced that he would be departing at the end of the campaign. However, the Merseyside outfit have now managed to convince the 44-year-old after they held face-to-face talks in Boston ten days ago.

With Liverpool needing to find a replacement for Klopp in the next few months, the club will have been desperate to get their backroom team in place before making a decision. The views of all who have a say on footballing matters should be aligned, and any new appointments behind the scenes are now likely to have a major say on who is in the dugout next season.

Edwards helped oversee the additions of Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Sadio Mane, and Virgil van Dijk, while also negotiating a significant fee to offload Philippe Coutinho. The 44-year-old will now return in a more senior role, with a sporting director working below him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Edwards spent £907.6m in transfer fees during his time as Liverpool sporting director.

Liverpool Now Confident of Winning Xabi Alonso Race

They Face Competition From Bayern Munich

The next step for the Reds is to find a manager capable of filling the shoes of Klopp, who has enjoyed an unbelievable amount of success during his time at Anfield. It certainly won't be an easy task for the decision-makers at Liverpool, but it's now time for the club to go in a different direction.

Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Bayern Munich are planning their 'next steps' as they hope to appoint Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso. Thomas Tuchel will be departing at the end of the campaign, and Alonso is doing a sensational job in the Bundesliga this term.

Sources have told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool aren't fazed by Bayern's confidence in appointing Alonso, and the Merseyside outfit are preparing their own offer to convince their former midfielder to return to Anfield. It's no surprise that the two European giants are going head-to-head to secure his signature, with Leverkusen currently unbeaten this term.

All stats according to Liverpool Echo