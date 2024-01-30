Highlights Liverpool made contact with former Sporting Director Michael Edwards, offering him a role in shaping the future of the club.

Edwards turned down the offer, indicating he is not interested in a more senior role at this time.

FSG's proactive approach suggests they are actively preparing for the changes at the club, including Klopp's departure and the need for a new sporting director.

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with former Sporting Director Michael Edwards over the upcoming vacancy at the Merseyside club. This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who states contact was made with Edwards over the weekend.

Fenway Sports Group are said to have offered their former employee the opportunity to be the main figure in shaping the future of the club, with Jurgen Klopp set to leave his managerial role at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Unfortunately for the Reds, Edwards turned the offer down, with Romano stating that he isn't interested in a more senior role as things stand. This leave the door open for a change of heart in the future, but it also proves FSG are looking to be proactive with all the changes around the club.

Jorg Schmadtke has fulfilled the role of Sporting Director since the summer of 2023, but it was announced he would depart upon the conclusion of the January transfer window after helping re-build the Liverpool midfield at the start of the season.

This leaves a role open and Klopp's exit also plays a significant part in the story as the German manager is understood to hold a lot of power within the club. Edwards has turned down the opportunity for now, but it is not confirmed whether FSG will continue to pursue him, or if they will go in a different direction.

Related Virgil van Dijk unsure of Liverpool future ahead of Jurgen Klopp exit Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk reveals he is unsure about his Liverpool future after Jurgen Klopp confirmed he will leave the club.

Michael Edwards rejects Liverpool

The reason he left Liverpool in 2022

Edwards left his role at Anfield in 2022, with Julian Ward taking over the role before he also departed just 12 months later. Some reports have pointed to the fact that both men were frustrated at the amount of power and control Klopp was given as manager of the club and this led to their exits.

He is a figure held in high regard by Liverpool fans, as Edwards is credited with doing deals that saw the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Virgil van Dijk - among others - join the club. His data-driven methods proved to be vital in helping Klopp and the club achieve the incredible goals they have together.

It is unclear who the next manager of Liverpool will be, but it is widely expected that a new sporting director will be put in place first, before a boss is appointed. The two incoming will have to work together to keep the English giants moving forward when the influential presence of Klopp is no longer around.

Tim Steidten has been linked

Per The Daily Mail, Richard Hughes of Bournemouth has emerged as a potential candidate to replace the outgoing Schmadtke. The Cherries' chief has been impressive for the club after coming through the ranks at Arsenal initially, although a step up to Liverpool would be a huge task for Hughes.

West Ham's Tim Steidten is another name to have been thrown into the ring. Steidten was the man responsible for Xabi Alonso's appointment at Bayer Leverkusen in 2022, and it may just be a coincidence that the Spanish manager is heavily linked with replacing Klopp in the Anfield hot seat.

This may be a long shot for the club as Steidten is only six months into his spell at West Ham, but he has an impressive track record with the Hammers already with Mohammed Kudus being the best piece of business he has done to date.