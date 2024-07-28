Highlights Michael Johnson's promising football career fizzled out as injuries and self condifence caused Johnson to retire early.

His style had been compared to Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard in his breakout season in 2007-08.

Johnson transitioned to real estate and is enjoying life in his new career.

Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Beckham, Michael Johnson. All four were widely anticipated to reach their peaks in the 2000s but for one of them, it wouldn't turn out that way. Former Manchester City midfielder Johnson was at one point looked at as the next big thing for England. He works in real estate, leaving the beautiful game behind at only 24 years old. One of the biggest "what ifs" in English football, injuries and issues with self-doubt were the reason behind Johnson no longer playing at the top level.

In 2006, Johnson started breaking through at Man City, getting noticed by pundits and peers alike as he was tipped to go on to super stardom, but it just never materialised. Former teammate at City Didi Hamann described Johnson as an outstanding midfielder that reminded him of Michael Ballack, saying that he was "probably the most complete young player I’ve seen," quite the endorsement from someone who used to line up next to Steven Gerrard. His manager at City, Sven-Goran Eriksson, also believed he would be the next big star for England, rating him as "incredible" and "fantastic." So what actually happened?

Injuries and Self Doubt took hold

Johnson struggled with confidence and form after big breakthrough

Aged 36, Johnson revealed to the The Athletic exactly what happened and why his promising career ended up not living up to what he and others had hoped:

"My issue was always self-esteem. I just felt really low in myself. I didn’t ever feel I was as good as the kids next to me. I’m not talking football-wise. I knew I was good at football. I’m talking about how I felt as a person. I used to think, ‘You’re not like those lads there. You can’t be their friend’. You look at yourself in the mirror and you feel like it’s someone else looking back at you."

Johnson moved around a lot during his early career, starting with City, Everton and then moving to Feyenoord when he was only 12 years old. Then getting time at Liverpool and Crewe Alexandra, he returned to Everton and finally City at age 16 to start a scholarship with the club.

Micah Richards, who played alongside Johnson during his breakout spell, had high praise for the then-teen. He told The Rest is Football Podcast:

"People were saying he was a mix of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard. He was tenacious, he could pass, he could arrive in the box late. He was the best natural player at Man City since Colin Bell."

Johnson also revealed to The Athletic how the build up of injuries would affect his mental state, stopping him from getting the natural endorphins he'd feel from playing the game.

“I was injured quite a lot. That didn’t help. It’s well known that you can get those natural endorphins by playing and exercising, but, especially after I had surgery on my knee, I wasn’t getting that release either. I thought it was going to give me all this confidence, being a footballer. It should have done. "I had put all my worth on achieving in football. But it sort of had the opposite effect on me. I was thinking, ‘Why the hell do I feel like this?’ And it’s not just that I wasn’t feeling better about myself. I was feeling worse than before. Suddenly, I didn’t have that hope of getting better."

Johnson made just 45 appearances for City in five season, with 25 of those coming in the 2007-08 campaign under Sven. After later going out on loan to Leicester in 2011, Johnson would unfortunately turn to alcohol as a way to cope with his crippling doubt, which saw him get caught drink-driving twice in three months and getting fined a total of £5,500 before being banned for three years.

Now in Real Estate

Johnson would reveal that he still made the right decision to leave the game for his own mental health, even with some who had coached him previously, such City's former academy director Jim Cassell, believing it is a "tragedy" he is no longer in football.

Now a father, Johnson explained exactly why getting out of football was the best move for him at the time and continues to be now.

“It was a relief [to retired]. I knew I couldn’t give my all in football. I needed to sort myself out. I knew I couldn’t do the two. I couldn’t be a professional footballer — not a good professional anyway — feeling the way I was feeling. "If it was a choice between a) leaving football early and sorting myself out, as I have done, or b) carrying on with football but not sorting myself out, I would choose the first one all day long."

Michael Johnson's Football Career Appearances 53 Goals 3 Assists 6