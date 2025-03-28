Premier League academies come in all shapes and sizes, don’t they? Manchester United paved the way with the Class of 92, while the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City have done a large chunk of the heavy lifting in more recent times.

If all goes well, players become regulars in senior proceedings. But there are times – and, in particular, the case of former wonderkid Michael Johnson – where things don’t exactly go to plan and the topsy-turvy life of being a professional comes to a premature end.

In a similar era of English football talent, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and David Beckham all managed to rise to their superstardom – but Johnson, now 37 years of age, is living a very different lifestyle to what was initially expected of him.

Predicted to be the clichéd ‘next big thing’, Johnson’s career had no ceiling when he broke through the ranks of Manchester City in the year of 2006 and, at the tender age of 19, was destined to reach the top of the beautiful game. What happened?

Behind Johnson’s Premature Retirement

The ex-midfielder last played for Manchester City in 2009