UFC left it late to deliver another contender for Knockout of the Year but up stepped Michael Johnson at a UFC Fight Night event in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, the 14th of December to return a thumping finish over Ottmar Azaitar in the UFC’s last show of 2024.

It was the kind of knockout that leaves a lasting impression on those who watch it, as Johnson appeared to send Azaitar to the land of wind and ghosts with one punch. Bang. That's all it needed, as Johnson left Azaitar face down, unconscious on the canvas. And you can watch it if you keep scrolling.

Michael Johnson Scores Nasty Knockout of the Year Contender

UFC star delivered a thrilling finish on the last big event of the year

The end came midway through the second round when Azaitar came lunging forward at Johnson, and the American expertly timed a counterstrike with his right hand to send his opponent to the ground in haunting fashion. Once on the canvas, Johnson hit Azaitar with afters, including a bonk on the nose, before the referee could separate them both as Azaitar was clearly out for the count. Johnson then got up from his feet for a nonchalant celebration, having advanced his pro MMA record to 23 wins.

Michael Johnson's professional MMA record (as of 15.12.24) 42 Fights 23 Wins 19 Losses By Knockout 10 3 By Submission 2 9 By Decision 11 7

Watch Johnson's thrilling finish right here:

Earlier at the event, Joel Alvarez destroyed Drakkar Klose in the first round with a flying knee and punches, and Sean Woodson defeated Fernando Padilla by knockout. Felipe Lima, Miranda Maverick, Davey Grant, and Piera Rodriguez all scored decision wins over their respective opponents.

The UFC Fight Night event from Amalie Arena in Tampa was the UFC's last of the year before it goes on a three-week hiatus, to return on the 11th of January with another UFC Fight Night which features a headline bout between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas in a women's strawweight rematch. There are not yet too many official fights announced for that card, with four bouts so far set to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

A big UFC pay-per-view titled UFC 311 takes place the following week on the 18th of January as Islam Makhachev and Armen Tsarukyen are set to exchange blows once again atop a 14-fight card at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.