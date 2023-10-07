Highlights The presence of key teammates allowed Michael Jordan to achieve great success during his career, despite LeBron James breaking the scoring record.

Even with LeBron James breaking the scoring record, Michael Jordan is still seen by many as the greatest to ever play in the NBA. The thing is, he wouldn’t be able to accomplist all he did during his 15-year career without the presence of key individuals playing alongside him.

With that said, we take a look below at the best teammates Jordan has played with as part of the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

10 Steve Kerr

Coming in at the 10th spot is Steve Kerr, the Golden State Warriors’ head coach. First joining the Bulls in 1993 as a free agent, the 6-foot-3 guard spent five seasons with the team.

After coming out of his first retirement, Jordan would come back to the Bulls in 1994 to start his second run with the team. In the four seasons they played together, Kerr averaged 8.1 points on 50% shooting from the field and 48% from three, 1.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

Kerr’s outside shooting proved to be beneficial for Jordan as it allowed him to attack the basket whenever they shared the court. At crucial moments, His Airness counted on Kerr to seal the deal, much like what happened when the guard drained the game-winning shot during Game 6 of the 1997 Finals against the Utah Jazz.

9 Orlando Woolridge

With three seasons of NBA experience before Jordan played his first game for Chicago, Orlando Woolridge established himself as the franchise’s best player during the early 1980s. Of course, that all changed when His Airness entered the picture in 1984.

Nevertheless, Woolridge set himself apart by becoming the most talented scorer to play with Jordan in Chicago, next to Scottie Pippen. In the two seasons they played together, the 6-foot-9 small forward averaged 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while playing next to a guy destined to become one of the best scorers in NBA history.

8 Larry Hughes

A crafty scorer in his own right, Larry Hughes had to give up some possessions in the sole season he played with M.J. Nevertheless, his averages of 12.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 steals during that 2002-03 campaign showed his potential on both ends of the floor.

As a matter of fact, Hughes would lead the NBA in steals and was named to an All-Defensive team the following season. This just goes to show how talented he was as Jordan’s teammate in Washington.

7 Jerry Stackhouse

Along with Hughes, Jerry Stackhouse was also acquired by the Wizards in 2002 to lighten Jordan’s offensive load. In that sole season playing with His Airness, the two-time All-Star averaged 21.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Those numbers are a clear testament to Stackhouse’s talent, as only a few guys could perform like that while playing with the six-time NBA champion.

6 Horace Grant

Horace Grant was the quintessential power forward in the era Michael Jordan played in. The 6-foot-10 All-Star can rebound, keep up with the physicality of opposing squads, and hit the occasional mid-range jumper. This is seen in Grant’s averages of 12.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks.

Ultimately, he would win three rings with M.J. in Chicago and another one with the Los Angeles Lakers, alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

5 Charles Oakley

While Grant was great as Jordan’s enforcer, Charles Oakley was much better in that role during their time together in Chicago. The 6-foot-8 forward gave the Bulls solid rebounding and interior defense, along with ensuring Jordan was protected on the court. His averages of 12.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists attest to how Oakley performed as the Bulls’s protector for M.J. during the late ‘80s.

4 Toni Kukoc

The success of Jordan in Chicago can be attributed to a lot of factors. One of them was having dependable teammates like Toni Kukoc during his second three-peat there. The Croatian star was an ideal fit for Phil Jackson’s Triangle System as he can shoot, pass, and cut to the rim at an impressive level. Plus, Kukoc was also able to take advantage of his 6-foot-10 frame to gain mismatches against small players over the course of his career, making him a great option for Jordan on both ends of the court.

3 Richard Hamilton

Among all the guys Jordan played with in Washington, Richard "Rip" Hamilton stands out as the best of them. In his lone season playing with him, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 20.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Unfortunately, the Wizards traded him the following season to the Detroit Pistons for Jerry Stackouse, where he became an All-Star and NBA champion with them.

2 Dennis Rodman

Before he joined forces with Jordan during his second three-peat, Dennis Rodman was known as part of the Detroit Pistons that tormented His Airness back in the late '80s. Having won two rings with them by the time he joined the Bulls, Rodman still brought a lot to the table as M.J.’s teammate.

During those three seasons, Rodman averaged 5.2 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists to give Chicago the defensive ace it needs to compete. As a result, Jordan focused solely on getting buckets while the Worm took care of the defensive end of things via his impressive rebounding.

NBA All-Time Leading Scorers Rank Player Points 1 LeBron James 38,652 2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 3 Karl Malone 36,928 4 Kobe Bryant 33,643 5 Michael Jordan 32,292 6 Dirk Nowitzki 31,560 7 Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 8 Julius Erving 30,026 9 Moses Malone 29,580 10 Shaquille O'Neal 28,596

1 Scottie Pippen

Sitting on top of this list is Scottie Pippen, Jordan’s teammate for 10 seasons. During that time, the seven-time All-Star and six-time NBA champion averaged 17.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in the 691 games they played together.

More than the numbers, though, Pippen gave the Bulls someone who can run the offense, pass the ball, shoot it, and defend the opposing team’s best player. This versatility allowed Jordan to focus on scoring, eventually helping him and the Windy City franchise win six championships.

Without a doubt, Jordan will go down as among the very few who transcended the game itself. Of course, this is only possible because of the presence of Pippen and all the guys who made His Airness better throughout all those years.

