Michael Jordan 's biggest rival from his playing days has weighed in on the GOAT debate.

Isiah Thomas, the legendary Detroit Pistons point guard and NBA Hall of Famer, had countless battles with Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the 1980s and 1990s.

Thomas' rivalry with Jordan has spilled over well into retirement, as the two have still expressed bitterness towards one another over their fiery relationship.

That relationship has taken yet another turn, as Thomas has proclaimed to Kory Woods of M Live Michigan that LeBron James , regarded by many as the greatest player the NBA has ever seen, is indeed better than His Airness.

"There's never been another player like [LeBron James]. So to me, he's the best that I've ever seen from a team standpoint and also as a basketball player."

Thomas pointed to James' all-around impact on the court as the determining factor in his supremacy over Jordan.

“He’s touched and he leads in almost every statistical category. He’s passed Kareem in scoring. I think he’s got the most playoff points. Not only that, when you look at the assist column, I think he’s passed me; I think he’s passed Magic on the assist record. I mean, so when you talk about passing, scoring, rebounding, we’ve never had a player in the NBA that has touched every statistical category and leads in some of these statistical categories that we’re talking about."

An Age Old Rivalry

Why do Thomas and Jordan dislike each other?

The clashes between the Bulls and Pistons in the late 80s and early 90s provided basketball fans with some of the most iconic moments in NBA history.

Detroit was the rising power in the league in the 1987-88 season, as Thomas and his rag tag squad came to be known as the "Bad Boy Pistons" because of their toughness and win-at-all-cost mentality. Jordan was the league MVP and was hungry for a first NBA title. The Bulls superstar lit up Detroit with 59 and 61-point outings in previous games, so Pistons head coach Chuck Daly vowed not to let Jordan get his way anymore.

Detroit began employing the "Jordan Rules", which meant targeting MJ on virtually every possession and wearing him down physically. The tactic, however ugly it was at times, worked for the Pistons, as they beat the Bulls in three-straight postseasons, taking back-to-back NBA titles in 1989 and 1990.

Chicago would finally break the curse in 1991, defeating Detroit in the Eastern Conference Finals. Jordan and the Bulls would go on to beat the L.A. Lakers to claim the first of their six titles.

The rivalry got personal when Thomas was excluded from the US Olympic Team that went to Barcelona in 1992. Many attributed the decision to Jordan and Scottie Pippen, with rumors circulating that the pair would have refused to play for the Dream Team if their great rival suited up with them as a teammate.