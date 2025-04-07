23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan recognized himself in rival racer Denny Hamlin just hours before the Joe Gibbs Racing No.11 took the checkered flag at Darlington Raceway, South Carolina, on Sunday, the 6th of April.

Jordan paid Hamlin one of the ultimate compliments, comparing their apparent shared ability to find a motivating desire to silence any haters out of competitive spite. For Jordan, it all took place on the basketball court for Chicago Bulls. And now, like with Hamlin, it's the NASCAR tracks.

Shortly after Jordan's comments, Hamlin claimed a second-consecutive victory to put himself, in second position in 2025 Standings, ever-closer to William Byron, in first.

Michael Jordan Recognized Himself in Denny Hamlin

Jordan said they both have one clear shared trait