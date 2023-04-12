When you combine fashion, sport and one of basketball’s most famous superstars, you’re bound to be subject to unbelievable levels of interest.

And in the case of Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ shoes, this statement couldn’t be closer to the truth.

As proof, the famous footwear has surpassed records at auction after being sold for more than £1.8m - making them the most expensive trainers ever sold.

Despite breaking records, this figure is well below the $4m prediction set by the auction house, Sotheby’s.

Nonetheless, it signifies Jordan’s influence on basketball and sport in general.

‘The Last Dance’ sneakers in more depth

The sneakers, which are predominantly black with a hint of red, were worn by basketball’s MVP back in the 1998 NBA Finals, in a game when he famously notched 37 points against Utah Jazz.

Jordan’s snazzy sneakers rose to heightened prominence thanks to the inspiring Netflix series ‘The Last Dance’.

Given Jordan’s influence on the sport, however, the Air Jordan 13s were always going to gain heavy publicity.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles, released a statement on the unparalleled sale on Tuesday.

“Today’s record-breaking result further proves the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations,” said Wachter.

“Sotheby’s is extremely proud to hold the world record for most valuable game-worn sports memorabilia at auction and the most valuable sneakers ever sold, both of which – to no surprise – are directly tied to the global icon, Michael Jordan.”

Jordan initially gave the shoes to a Utah Jazz ball boy as a gesture of goodwill, but both the seller's and buyer’s identities have been kept anonymous.

Before the exchange, the retired star signed the shoes which would have seen an increase in price as soon as the pen tip touched the fabric.

Jordan’s highly-priced memorabilia

This is not the first time a piece of highly sought-after Jordan memorabilia has been auctioned for a mouth-watering figure.

The basketball great’s latest, record-breaking sale cements his position as the most valuable athlete in the world at auctions for his previous match-worn memorabilia.

Fans have commonly taken a liking to items from an array of different eras purely from a nostalgia perspective.

“We have clients in all different areas, from real estate, to finance to private equity. There are many people that are interested in this emerging market,” Wachter told AFP.

In September 2022, Jordan broke the late Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey sale record, as his 1998 NBA Final jersey lapped up $10.1m in an auction.

What some may not have known is that he broke his own record, once again proving his esteemed status among some of the sport’s greatest-ever stars.

The same auction house sold a pair of Michael Jordan’s Air Ships for $1.472m a couple of years ago, but the most recent sale smashed that previously held record out of the park.