NBA legend Michael Jordan can have absolutely everything and anything he wants.

After forging a legendary career that allows a luxurious life thanks to his success on the court, not to mention his name on the famous shoe manufacturer Nike with Air Jordan's, the former basketball player has now forked out a huge amount on a very rare super car.

He really does have everything!

Jordan has recently become the owner of a rare car for a measly $3 million, a Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster.

How rare is it? We hear you ask. Well, the NBA legend owns one of 30 Venom F5s in the world (Read in Jeremy Clarkson's voice). So, very rare indeed!

The car hasn't been released to the public yet, and is said to have a bonkers 1,600 horsepower!

Michael Jordan has a love for cars

Jordan is known for his love of cars and even owns a NASCAR team. He is the co-owner of the 23XI team with current Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin a minority partner.

Jordan is currently one of four black owners in the stock car racing circuit as NASCAR continues to embrace diversity. Floyd Mayweather is also included in that list of owners with an unsurprisingly named team of "Money Team Racing." Never change, Floyd, never change.

Jordan's new car's top speed is a whopping 300mph, ideal for the school run or a missed alarm!

The makers of the car Hennessey Performance posted a photo on social media of Jordan posing with his new ride.

On Friday, they said: "Today was a special day. Such an honour to build a special Venom F5 for a special friend."

We all have a special friend willing to build a monstrous super car for us, right?

If you spot Jordan driving in this car, our advice is to wave early because he'll have flown by before you can say, "Slam dunk."

Now, let's start ringing some friends to see if one of them can build a super car!