Everton defender Michael Keane has come under a lot of criticism at Goodison Park, but journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that there are bigger problems than him at the club.

The Toffees have lost their opening two games in the Premier League.

Everton news – Latest

Sean Dyche’s side faced Fulham in their first game of the campaign, losing by a single goal at Goodison Park.

Things got worse for Everton the next week, with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side comfortably defeating the Merseyside club by four goals to nil.

Everton’s defence has come under scrutiny since the season got underway, with Keane and James Tarkowski being Dyche’s chosen partnership at the back.

The Liverpool Echo gave their player ratings after the Villa game, with Keane and Tarkowski receiving shocking scores of two and three out of 10 respectively.

The defensive duo were partly to blame for the disappointing defeat, but the attackers barely laid a glove on Villa’s back line.

Keane, who signed for Everton from Burnley for a fee of £30m, started just 10 Premier League games last season, so it might be a bit of a surprise that Dyche has opted to trust him so far this term.

Now, journalist Brown has given his verdict on Keane after another defeat for the North West club.

What has Brown said about Everton and Keane?

Brown has suggested that there were bigger problems than just Keane during the Villa defeat.

The journalist adds that Keane gets a lot of stick from Everton supporters, but he shouldn’t be blamed for the performance at Villa Park.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Keane gets a lot of stick from Everton fans and always has. He was pretty poor against Aston Villa. I don’t think you can blame that defeat on him.

“I think there were bigger problems in the whole team really. He’s badly at fault for two of the goals but personally, I thought the game had already been lost by that point.

“I thought Sean Dyche nailed it in his post-match interview when he said they were miles off it. They just didn’t seem quite alive or up for this game in the way they were last week.

“They were actually really good last week and unlucky not to win that game. This time, this was just as pretty abject performance.”

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma Loan Youseff Chermiti £15m Ashley Young Free Jack Harrison Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What’s next for Everton?

We could see the Toffees step up their pursuit of new signings before the window slams shut in September.

Everton are edging closer to securing the signing of Southampton striker Che Adams for a fee of £15m, as per The Telegraph.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are pushing hard to try and bring Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto to Goodison Park.

Despite the clear focus on attacking players, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Dyche and his recruitment team targeting defenders after their start to the season.