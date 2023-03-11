Everton defender Michael Keane has 'deserved his chance' under Sean Dyche, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Keane was a bit of a forgotten man under Frank Lampard, but his former Burnley boss Dyche has given him a chance since joining the club.

Everton news - Michael Keane

Keane signed for Everton for a then-club record-equalling fee of £30m, as per BBC, from Dyche's former club Burnley, and currently earns £80,000 a week at Goodison Park.

The 30-year-old defender failed to start a single Premier League game under Lampard this season, with Conor Coady and James Tarkowski the chosen partnership for the majority of the campaign, as per FBref.

Keane appeared 108 times for Burnley under Dyche, so there was always the possibility that he would be given a fair shot when the 51-year-old was appointed back in January.

As Everton made the trip to London to face league leaders Arsenal earlier this month, Keane was given his first Premier League start of the season, which came as a bit of a surprise to many Evertonians. That appearance was then followed up with a second start against Nottingham Forest.

What has Brown said about Keane?

When speaking about Keane's surprise inclusion against Arsenal and Forest, Brown has claimed that the 30-year-old deserved his chance.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They have Ben Godfrey as well, but Dyche chose to play him at full-back because Vitalii Mykolenko was missing for the previous game.

"I think Keane has deserved his chance, personally. He gets a lot of stick from Evertonians, but I still think there's a good defender in there when he's playing with confidence.

"If you look at the raw stats when he's come in, he's played two games and they've conceded six goals, so that's not ideal, but I wouldn't really put all of that on his head.

"I don't think that's entirely his fault, I think it's the way the team has been playing. Also, when you're playing an Arsenal team going for the title, that's never easy."

Should Dyche continue playing Keane?

As Brown mentioned, conceding six goals in his first two starts of the season certainly isn't ideal.

Against Arsenal and Forest, Keane received a Sofascore rating of 6.2 and 6.8 respectively, which included an assist against the latter.

Coady has struggled this season, with WhoScored giving the England international an average match rating of just 6.43 for his performances before Keane was given a chance.

Many Evertonians have been calling for Yerry Mina to start, but he's already missed 14 games this season through injury so he simply can't be relied upon.