Everton boss Sean Dyche 'made the right call' by bringing in Michael Keane, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old fell out of favour under Frank Lampard, but he's finding a place in the side under Dyche.

Everton news - Michael Keane

Keane signed for Everton from Dyche's former club Burnley for a fee of around £30m. The Everton defender, who is earning £80k-a-week at Goodison Park, has only started four Premier League games this season, with all of them coming under new manager Dyche.

After working together at Burnley, Keane may have been hoping that the appointment of Dyche would have led to more regular game time, but not many Evertonians would have expected it considering the number of centre-backs they have in the squad.

Conor Coady, Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina, and James Tarkowski join Keane in a list of six senior central defenders - an obscene amount for a side who play a back four.

During the January transfer window, Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT that there was a good chance Keane could leave leave the club after failing to impress former manager Lampard. He said: "Yeah, I mean, they're definitely looking. They're open to Michael Keane leaving, from what I'm told."

What has Brown said about Keane?

Brown has suggested that bringing in Keane for Coady was the right decision from Dyche, but it was a big surprise.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it was a big surprise to many that Dyche dropped Conor Coady and brought Keane in. There's a very significant chunk of the fanbase who want to see Mina back and would like to see him in the team.

"It's clear that's not going to happen - Dyche prefers Keane in there. I do actually think he's made the right call on that one."

How has Keane performed for Everton this season?

Keane has averaged 6.2 clearances, 3.8 aerial duels won, and 4.6 total duels won in the Premier League.

The former Burnley defender's performance against Brentford was particularly impressive, receiving a Sofascore rating of 7.2, whilst winning five headers, making five clearances, and helping the Toffees earning a much-needed win and clean sheet.

Everton have conceded a fair few goals since Keane has come into the starting eleven, which could be a concern, but Coady was hardly pulling up trees before Dyche decided to drop him.

Coady has averaged a Whoscored rating of 6.43 this campaign in the league.