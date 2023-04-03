Michael Keane scored one of the goals of the season to rescue Everton a point against Tottenham at Goodison Park.

With Spurs heading for all three points, courtesy of Harry Kane's penalty, Keane struck an absolute rocket of a shot from outside the box, which flew into the top right corner.

Remarkably, Keane's goal came just moments after Lucas Moura had been handed a straight red card for a shocking challenge on Keane.

The Brazilian lunged in with his studs up and the referee was left with little option but to give a red card.

Michael Keane's brilliant goal

Keane is not known for being a goalscorer – in fact, he hadn't scored this season before Monday's game.

But the centre-back will remember this one for a very long time.

Commentators even compared the strike to Vincent Kompany's famous goal against Leicester back in 2018.

We'll let you judge which goal was better...

Check out Keane's wonder strike below:

VIDEO: Michael Keane's brilliant goal vs Spurs

Lucas' red card

Keane's goal will feel even sweeter, given he was almost injured by Lucas just before it happened.

While Lucas' challenge did not appear to be malicious, the referee had little choice but to send the winger off.

VIDEO: Lucas' red card

Doucoure's red card

Moura's red was not the only one of the game, with Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure also sent off after striking Harry Kane in the face.

Kane's decision to go to ground so easily was heavily criticised by Everton boss Sean Dyche, but the decision stood even after VAR had checked.

Doucoure sent off for Everton after striking Harry Kane in the face

Spurs then won a penalty moments later, which Kane converted to notch his 22nd league goal of the season.

Spurs' top four hopes dented

The result means Spurs' hopes of Champions League qualification are growing slimmer.

Tottenham are currently fourth and level on 50 points with Manchester United and Newcastle.

However, they have played two games more than both sides.

Meanwhile, Everton's point moves them up to 15th and boosts their chances of survival.