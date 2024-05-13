Highlights The Denver Nuggets bounced back, remedying their play on both ends in wins against the Timberwolves.

In the first two games of the Western Conference Semi-Finals at Ball Arena, the Denver Nuggets looked outmatched. The Minnesota Timberwolves held the defending champions under 100 points in both games and dominated game two in blowout fashion. Multiple NBA analysts and columnists said the series was over. They were wrong.

Denver stormed back and defeated Minnesota in the third game, winning 117-90. The Nuggets built a big lead and survived a Timberwolves' comeback to tie the series at 2-2 in game four. Last season, the Nuggets surged ahead in each series of their playoff run. They experienced adversity in the 2024 NBA playoffs and answered the call. Now, they bring a lot of momentum back to their home floor as the series resets to a best-of-three matchup.

Denver head coach, Michael Malone, had strong words for the Nuggets' doubters after their win on Sunday.

"Never underestimate the heart of a champion. They were quick to write us off... This team has been tested time and time again, and we found a way to solve whatever's been thrown at us. This series is a long way from being over... but what I found about our group is they do believe in themselves, and more importantly, they believe in the man next to them." - Michael Malone

Denver Remedied its Play on Both Ends in Minnesota

Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokićs' success led to team wins

ESPN Broadcast analyst Tim Legler spoke to Malone before game three. He said the Nuggets' skipper did not think their screens were hard enough in both home games, but they fixed that issue on the road.

Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker make life tough for opposing guards at the point of attack. Jamal Murray deals with them each game and cannot rely on his shot creation every time down the floor against strong defenders. Nikola Jokić's screens enable Murray to get downhill and penetrate the defense. If Minnesota collapses, he can find his shot easier or kick the ball out to open shooters like Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Jokic used his physicality well to set effective screens in Minnesota.

Murray's statistical difference from games one and two to three and four certainly supports Malone's claim.

Jamal Murray vs Minnesota Timberwolves - 2024 NBA Playoffs Game Points FG Game One 17 6-14 Game Two 8 3-18 Game Three 24 11-21 Game Four 19 8-17

Karl-Anthony Towns and Aaron Gordon are both x-factors of their respective squads' success. Towns is one of the best offensive big men in the league, while Gordon is a strong defender who can guard inside the paint and on the perimeter. Gordon struggled to contain Towns in Denver, as the Timberwolves star scored over 20 points and shot at least 60 percent from the field in both games. However, Gordon flipped the script when the series shifted to Minnesota. Towns only took seven shots for 14 points in game three and scored 13 on 5-18 shooting in game four.

As the series moves back to Denver for a pivotal game five, NBA fans should circle their calendar for a potential nail-biting, seven-game series between title contenders in the Western Conference.