Michael Porter Jr. broke the Denver Nuggets franchise record for most three-pointers in a season on Thursday night during their 113-100 win over the New York Knicks. After draining three triples en route to 31 points, Porter surpassed former Nuggets great Dale Ellis and now has 193 three-pointers made and counting for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Porter's epic achievement did not go unnoticed by Nuggets head coach Michael Malone. In fact, Malone revealed that he hilariously offered the sharpshooting forward an all-expense vacation reward for his record-breaking night.

“Obviously, Michael. Franchise record now. 193 made threes in the season. He continues to shoot the ball… 13-of-16… I told him just now, ‘Go to Cabo whenever you want, I’ll pay for it.’” - Michael Malone

Porter's record-breaking triple came with 3:09 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Nuggets a 10-point lead, which was enough of a cushion to secure Denver its 49th win of the campaign.

Porter's record-breaking season from beyond the arc

Michael Porter Jr. is enjoying one of his better individual campaigns this season. Achieving this record is a testament to, not just his consistency, but also his health.

Porter did not quite start his career on a healthy note after he missed his entire rookie campaign due to a back injury. In his third season, he also only played just nine games. But over the last couple of years, Porter has become more healthy. He appeared in 62 games last year and has missed just one game so far this season.

Porter has been playing much better since he came back from a mini-vacation in Mexico during the All-Star break. Before the All-Star break, Porter was averaging just 15.9 points on 47.0 percent field goal shooting. After returning from his trip, the NBA champion is lighting up the box score with 21.1 points on over 56 percent shooting from the field.

Michael Porter Jr. - Post-All-Star Break Stats Category Stats PPG 21.1 RPG 7.3 FG% 56.7% 3P% 43.9%

Porter was especially feeling it on Thursday night as he made 13-of-16 from the field, including a perfect 10-of-10 from within the arc. To make this night extra special, he also had the highlight of the game with a rare self-oop to himself. Who says Michael Porter Jr. doesn't pass the ball?

Just another typical day in the office for Jokic

Another 30-point triple-double for The Joker

While the night belonged to Porter Jr., Nikola Jokic's efforts deserve to be noted. In fact, Jokic was the real player of the game as he tallied another 30-point triple-double as he had 14 rebounds and 11 assists to go along with a 30-piece against New York.

Like Porter, Jokic has operated on another level since the All-Star break. While Jokic did not enjoy the same kind of vacation that Porter did in Mexico, the two-time MVP seems to have flipped a switch since he returned from Indianapolis. After tallying 15 triple-doubles through the first 53 games of the season, Jokic already has seven of the 15 games post-All-Star break.

The Nuggets are still currently second in the Western Conference standings, but they do have the most wins with 49. Denver has been clicking on all cylinders since Jokic sent that motivational text and has since activated championship mode. The defending champs are looking scary right now.