After dominating the Los Angeles Lakers in their first-round matchup in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the reigning champion Denver Nuggets came back to earth and lost their first two games of the second round to the Minnesota Timberwolves. With both of their losses coming at home, there was reason to believe the Nuggets were at risk of getting knocked out in a four-game sweep.

However, in Game 3, Nikola Jokić and company reminded the NBA world why they are serious title contenders once again. In a 117-90 victory, the now three-time NBA MVP recorded 24 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, three steals, and three blocks.

Following the game, head coach Michael Malone praised his team's performance, calling it "Denver Nuggets basketball."

“I thought our starting group came out and set the town from jump street…not only were we able to get off to a good start, we were able to sustain it. That was Denver Nuggets basketball and that was the first time I’ve seen it this series for all 4 quarters.”

Furthermore, Malone praised his team's ability to bounce back from their two consecutive losses.

"You just can’t flush an ass-whooping. You have to own it… (tonight) might’ve been the best performance of the playoffs (for Denver)."

Nuggets Hand Minnesota Their First Playoff Loss in 2024

Game 3 marked the first time all postseason the Timberwolves were held under 100 points

Although Jokić had an impressive game, he was far from the only Nuggets player to make his presence felt. Point guard Jamal Murray, who struggled in the first two games of the series, showed up big in Game 3, scoring 24 points, tying Jokić for the game-high.

Jamal Murray Stats - Games 1 and 2 vs Game 3 Category Games 1 and 2 Game 3 PPG 12.5 24 APG 3 5 SPG 1 3 FG% 28.1% 52.3% 3FG% 25% 40%

Furthermore, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope helped Denver secure the victory. Porter scored 21 points while shooting 6-for-10 from the field, including 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. Caldwell-Pope scored 12 points and led the game with a plus/minus of +31.

However, perhaps the most impressive part of their game came on the defensive side of the ball. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who averaged 32.5 PPG during the team's first six playoff games, only scored 19 points on 15 shots. Additionally, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert combined for 20 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

These two teams will face off against each other again on Sunday at 8 PM EST. It will be worth watching if Minnesota can bounce back in hopes of taking a commanding 3-1 lead, or if Denver will head back home for Game 5 after tying the series 2-2.

