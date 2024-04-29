Highlights The Raiders face a big question about how to balance the usage of Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer.

Mayer is a traditional tight end with a throwback game, while Bowers' skill set transcends the position.

Despite their differences, Bowers and Mayer can complement each other in the Raiders' offense, potentially forming the best tight end duo in the NFL.

With all the twists and turns of the first night of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders’ selection of Brock Bowers received little coverage from the mainstream media. Bowers was the consensus top tight end, and with all the premier quarterbacks already off the board, the Raiders had few options on the offensive side of the ball.

However, now that the dust has settled and this year’s draft is in the books, a pertinent question remains. How will the Raiders balance the usage of Bowers and 2023 second-round pick Michael Mayer?

The Traditional Tight End

Mayer's game perfectly fits the preconceived notion of a tight end

Mayer’s draft-day slide in 2023 came as a shock to many fans and analysts. After being billed as the consensus TE1 for most of the 2022 season, Mayer seemed destined to go inside the top 20. But as the pre-draft process went on, Dalton Kincaid gained serious ground and, by draft night, was the top-rated tight end on some boards. After not hearing his name on the first night, Mayer went 35th overall to Las Vegas.

Michael Mayer 2023 Stats Receptions 27 Receiving Yards 304 Receiving Touchdowns 2 PFF Grade 58.4

While Sam LaPorta and Kincaid made a difference in the passing game, Mayer struggled to find his footing. Much of this can be drawn back to the instability at quarterback and head coach. Josh McDaniels was a dead man walking and relieved of duties midway through the season. The quarterback situation wasn’t much better, as Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O’Connell were bottom-tier starters.

This is why Mayer’s rookie production isn’t indicative of his talent. His game is a throwback to the 2000s when tight ends were the unsexy position that did the little things. Mayer has the frame and strength to play in line and can be a reliable receiver in the intermediate pass game. His skill set may lack the flash of others, but these traits are still important for the tight end position.

The Unconventional Newcomer

Bowers' game transcends the tight end position

Whereas Mayer’s game is reminiscent of those who came before him, Bowers’ is anything but. He’s listed as a tight end because no position profusely describes his skillset. Bowers is more of a pass-catcher or ball-carrier than a tight end.

Brock Bowers College Stats Year Receptions Receiving yards YPR TDs 2021 56 882 15.8 13 2022 63 942 15.0 7 2023 56 714 12.8 6

At Georgia, he was instrumental to the Bulldogs’ success behind the line of scrimmage, getting touches on screen passes and jet sweeps. Although he didn’t test at the combine, Bowers appears to have the requisite athleticism to take on a similar role in the NFL.

Bowers has the ability to do traditional tight end things, but that isn’t where he excels.

Converting him to a standard, run-blocking, possession receiver would be detrimental to both Bowers and the Raiders. Giving Bowers opportunities to make plays in space and allowing him to run a less conventional route tree will allow him to be the difference maker he was at Georgia.

Finding a Balance

With the right approach, Bowers and Mayer can produce

Initially, it may appear that maximizing Bowers and Mayer are mutually exclusive ideals. However, the differences between the two make their games compatible with one another. Bowers’ arrival shouldn’t change how the Raiders look to deploy Mayer, as he can continue to work close to the formation and handle more of the blocking duties.

Additionally, having Mayer at his side ensures that Bowers gets his own unique role in the offense. With Mayer getting his hands dirty, Bowers can be the twitchy, playmaking tight end who is the focal point of many passing concepts. Designing an offense that heavily involves two tight ends will take some work, but it’s nothing the Raiders can’t handle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tight ends drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, who have run a minimum of 1,000 total routes over the last 14 seasons, have averaged fewer yards per route than tight ends drafted in the third round.

The expectation is that Luke Getsy frequently uses multiple tight end sets, which will create mismatches for the Raiders’ offense. Generally, heavier personnel indicates a run play, but having two tight ends who offer value as receivers makes these alignments more ambiguous.

Mayer is unlikely to be a high-volume receiver in this offense, but his skills as a pass-catcher can’t be completely disregarded. The same thing could be said about Bowers as a blocker.

Bowers will receive a greater target share, but Mayer being more of an every-down player gives him opportunities to earn more touches. The dichotomy between Bowers and Mayer makes the two well-equipped to work with another and provides the Raiders with possibly the best tight end duo in football.

