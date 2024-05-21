Highlights Manchester United are considering a summer move for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

The 22-year-old is said to have a release clause of £60m in the contract he signed 12 months ago.

United will face competition from rival Premier League clubs for his signature.

Manchester United have placed Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise on their list of potential targets this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils have had a difficult season under Erik ten Hag, but are still in with a shout of securing silverware as they contend the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25.

Upon the conclusion of their season, attention will shift to the summer transfer market and names are already emerging as possible targets in the upcoming window. Olise, who has plenty of admirers in the Premier League, is among them.

Olise is just 22 years of age, but has over 160 senior appearances in senior football for both Reading and Crystal Palace. This season, the winger has 10 goals and six assists in just 19 Premier League appearances.

Romano: United Face Lots of Competition for Olise

The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle are also interested

Romano claims Olise is ‘100 percent’ approved internally at the club and has been discussed as far back as November as a potential target. However, United are not the only club monitoring his progress and they will face competition for his signature if they are to pursue a move.

The journalist told The United Stand:

“It is possible but the real problem there is the competition. There is a good release clause, so many clubs are interested in Olise, not just Manchester United. United are there, they have approved this possibility in terms of scouting, even before INEOS came into the club. “Already since October they started discussing [a move] internally. November, in a meeting they had, Olise was one of the names they mentioned as one of the potential summer targets. The player is 100 percent approved internally and now also with the new people who came to the club from INEOS. “Olise is one of the names on the list, for sure, but it’s not advanced in terms of negotiations or contacts. Also, there will be competition from many clubs, including Chelsea, who wanted to sign him one year ago. He’s appreciated at Arsenal and Newcastle. It’s not going to be easy [for United].”

Chelsea were linked with a move for the player - labelled as a "superstar" by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher this month - last year and appeared to be close to getting it done after triggering a £35 million release clause in his previous contract. However, the deal quickly collapsed and it was confirmed the player had instead penned a new contract at Palace until 2027.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Olise qualifies to play for France, England, Nigeria and Algeria at full international level and currently plays for France U21s.

United ‘Re-Enter’ Race for Victor Osimhen

The Napoli striker has a huge €130m release clause

In other news, United have rejoined the race for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, according to reports. The 25-year-old has long been linked with a move away from Italy, with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain also rumoured to be interested.

As per Il Corriere dello Sport, Osimhen has a €130m clause in his current Napoli contract, which he only signed in December last year. The report also claims United are among the clubs monitoring his progress in Italy.

Osimhen has scored 17 goals and registered four assists in Serie A and the Champions League this season. He’s the third top scorer in the league this term, behind Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martínez and Juve’s Dusan Vlahovic.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 21-05-24.