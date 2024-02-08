Highlights Michael Olise's injury is a major issue for Crystal Palace, as he is one of their best players.

Palace's performances have suffered without Olise, and they are struggling in the Premier League.

Roy Hodgson has defended himself against blame for Olise's injury, stating he was cleared by the medical team to bring him on as a substitute.

Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise has suffered another injury which could keep him on the sideline for an extended period of time, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed the situation with GIVEMESPORT, while attempting to take some of the blame away from manager Roy Hodgson.

Olise is undoubtedly one of Palace's best players and without him in the side, the Eagles are certainly worse off. Unfortunately for Hodgson, Olise hasn't been as available as much as he would have hoped this season, and Palace's performances have dropped off as a result, with the capital club struggling in the Premier League this term.

The French youth international has attracted interest from other clubs, but so far Hodgson's side have managed to keep hold of the 22-year-old. It's no surprise considering some of the performances he's put in at Selhurst Park, but his injury problems are now becoming a major issue for Palace.

Michael Olise out for at least two months

Palace faced Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend at the Amex Stadium, with Olise named among the substitutes. The Palace forward had recently recovered from a hamstring injury and with the Eagles losing at half-time, Hodgson opted to bring him on ahead of the second half. However, it wasn't long before Olise was signalling to the bench asking to be substituted, and he's now been ruled out for around two months with yet another hamstring problem.

Michael Olise - 2023/24 Premier League stats Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.54 1st Goals 6 =1st Assists 3 =2nd Shots per game 2.8 2nd Man of the Match awards 3 =1st Key Passes per game 2 2nd Dribbles per game 2.5 2nd Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 07/02/2024

A section of the Palace fanbase has pinned blame on Hodgson for bringing him on when he wasn't 100% fit, but defending himself after the game, the veteran manager confirmed that he'd been given the green light to bring him off the bench against Brighton by the medical team...

"I was told he couldn't start the game, everyone was quite comfortable with that. But they told me, and he told me, he was fine to be on the bench and to play in the second half. Unfortunately, I don't have a crystal ball and I wasn't to know that would lead to a recurrence of his injury."

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United have a 'definite interest' in signing Olise ahead of the summer transfer window. However, with these injury issues cropping up this season, the Red Devils will have to be wary.

Dean Jones - Olise injury a 'big blow'

Jones has suggested that losing Olise is a big blow for Palace and the Eagles are a different side without him in it, similar to how they missed Wilfried Zaha when he wasn't available before he left Selhurst Park. The journalist adds that Hodgson wouldn't have made the decision to take him off unless he was assured that Olise was fit enough to play some part in the game. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yes, it's a massive blow of course. Olise is one of the most important players to have available in that squad and I always compare him and Eze to when Zaha was missing for Palace. You were just getting a different version of the team when Zaha wasn't there and it's exactly the same as if Eze or Olise isn't there for Palace these days. I've seen that Roy Hodgson has taken a bit of stick for bringing him on in that match. Hodgson wouldn't have done that unless he would have been assured that Olise was fit for selection for that match."

Roy Hodgson's future is in doubt

Palace have won just four times in their past 17 Premier League games, leading to calls for Hodgson to be relieved of his duties. It's been a tricky season for the experienced manager, with injuries certainly not helping the situation.

According to the Times, Palace have been considering a change of manager but are struggling to find a suitable replacement. Steve Cooper is not considering taking on a job in the middle of the campaign, while Graham Potter isn't expected to be a candidate. The Eagles might have to just see out the season and hope that they are plying their trade in the Premier League in the summer, when they can shuffle the pack and rebuild.