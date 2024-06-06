Highlights Chelsea's interest in Crystal Palace's Olise may be limited due to Olympics restrictions on players.

Olise's impressive stats make him a top target, facing competition from Liverpool and Man U.

Chelsea considering Everton's Calvert-Lewin as striker option, competing against RB Leipzig's Sesko.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Crystal Palace star Michael Olise could be dealt a hammer blow, Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT, as the Blues are unwilling to allow the majority of their players from playing in this summer’s Olympic Games.

London-born Olise has been identified as a top option by newly appointed Enzo Maresca and the club’s brass, with them looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of a campaign which will include Europa Conference League action.

The likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling flattered to deceive in the season just gone by, notching a combined 13 strikes and six assists in the Premier League, meaning that Todd Boehly and his entourage are looking for further acquisitions in the wide areas.

Chelsea Transfer Latest: Michael Olise

Liverpool and Man Utd also in the mix

Close

Despite Jacobs suggesting that Chelsea are targeting Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville instead of Olise to save money, the Blues’ interest is genuine, according to the Evening Standard. The report suggests the Palace talisman has been made one of the club’s ‘top summer transfer targets’.

Olise, who has been described as 'sensational', has come on leaps and bounds under Oliver Glasner, notching 10 goals and six assists, despite missing out on 19 Premier League outings through a hamstring injury. Chelsea will face competition from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, however.

Related 10 Best Players Left Out of France's Euro 2024 Squad There are some very talented players missing from France's Euro 2024 team

The aforementioned duo of top flight sides are also interested in the 25-year-old’s signature ahead of the summer transfer window. Chelsea-linked Olise, who is widely considered to be one of the best wingers in the Premier League, was included in the France 2024 Olympic Games squad.

And given that Chelsea have restricted the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk from participating at this summer’s Olympics, their pursual of Olise could hit a stumbling block. That said, The Athletic revealed that their policy is judged on a case-by-case basis, meaning his transfer may not be hindered.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Olise, despite missing large chunks of 2023/24, registered a career-best goal tally of 10 goals, usurping his seven-goal haul in 2020/21 for Reading.

Jacobs: Chelsea Restrict Olympics Involvement

Lesley Ugochukwu the only player allowed

Close

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview, respected journalist Jacobs has suggested that Chelsea find themselves in a ‘quite interesting’ situation.

The likes of French duo Malo Gusto and Benoit Badiashile have all been exempt from representing their nations at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games - and the journalist wonders whether Olise’s inclusion in the France squad could hinder the Blues getting a deal over the line.

“The subplot in all of this, which is quite interesting, is just the fact that, was he [Olise] to join another club and if they're trying to sign him now, would they even allow him to play in the Olympics? Because Chelsea don't want Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Malo Gusto, Benoit Badiashile to go to the Olympics - the only player that they've allowed at Chelsea is Lesley Ugochukwu.”

Chelsea Eyeing Shock Move for Calvert-Lewin

Benjamin Sesko also considered

Close

Perhaps surprisingly, Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Everton centre forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin. According to MailOnline, Maresca’s side are keeping tabs on the 11-cap Englishman, in a desire to reinforce their striker department. For reference: the Sheffield United graduate scored eight goals in 38 outings across all competitions.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is also under consideration by the west Londoners but given they face stern competition from Arsenal, Chelsea may focus their attention on a striker who is less sought-after, such as Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin, Sesko and Jackson's 23/24 League Stats Statistic Calvert-Lewin Sesko Jackson Appearances 26(6) 17(14) 31(4) Goals 7 14 14 Assists 2 2 5 Shots per game 2.3 1.5 2.3 Key passes per game 0.6 0.4 1.1 Overall rating 6.79 6.83 7.07

What may stand the Everton man out from the pack is that he, unlike Sesko and Chelsea-linked Victor Osimhen, boasts experience in the English top flight. For reference: the Sheffield-born hitman has registered 54 goals and 14 assists in his 213-game Premier League stint.