Highlights Liverpool and Manchester United are both interested in signing Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise, but a move is more likely to happen in the summer due to a release clause in his contract.

Olise has been performing well for Palace this season and has attracted attention from top clubs.

Olise would consider joining Liverpool a dream, as Jurgen Klopp's stability at the club is highly regarded. It remains to be seen if Olise will stay at Crystal Palace for another season or make a move to a bigger club.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in making a move to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise, but they could face competition from Manchester United. Journalist Dean Jones has now explained to GIVEMESPORT why the French youth international would dream of joining the Anfield outfit.

Mohamed Salah's future has been in doubt over the last few transfer windows, with clubs in Saudi Arabia desperate to bring him to the Middle East. The riches on offer could tempt the Egyptian forward, so the Reds might need to prepare for life without their star man.

A player like Olise could be the ideal replacement for Salah - a left-footed right-sided winger. Although a January transfer appears unlikely, with Palace seemingly unwilling to sanction a move, Olise could be available during the summer transfer window due to a release clause, and Liverpool might be one of the sides waiting at the front of the queue to secure his signature.

Olise is attracting interest

Olise has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Selhurst Park and has flourished this season when available. During the summer transfer window, it looked as though the Palace star could be heading through the exit door due to the reasonable fee he became available for. As per Sky Sports, Olise had a £35m release clause in his contract and Chelsea opted to activate it, edging closer to prising him away from Selhurst Park. However, the Eagles managed to convince the 22-year-old to sign on the dotted line and extend his stay at the club.

Michael Olise vs Crystal Palace squad - 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Goals 5 2nd Assists 1 =4th Key Passes Per Game 2.2 1st Shots Per Game 3 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.7 1st Match rating 7.60 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 04/01/2024

Now, according to Football Insider, Liverpool are monitoring Olise ahead of a potential move. However, it's understood that Manchester United are also keen on Olise, but a summer move appears to be more likely. That's due to a fresh release clause in his contract, which doesn't become active until the end of the season.

Liverpool might struggled to secure his signature this month due to his importance to Roy Hodgson's side, but the Merseyside outfit could make a play when the summer transfer window opens later in the year. The Reds might not be in any rush to bring in a player of Olise's profile with Salah still at Anfield for the time being, but they may need to act fast in the summer if Olise's release clause is going to be considered a bargain by interested parties.

Dean Jones - Liverpool move a dream for Olise

Jones has suggested that a move to Liverpool would be a dream for Olise if the Merseyside outfit make a play to bring him to Anfield in the near future. The journalist adds that Jurgen Klopp is about as good as it gets in terms of joining a club that's going to be stable, with the German manager being at Liverpool for over eight years now. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

“Jurgen Klopp is about as good as it gets to a guarantee of joining a club and everything staying stable. So I think it definitely would be a good fit. I think for him, that level of club would be a dream for sure. What I'm interested by is how long he actually feels he needs to remain at Crystal Palace. Because he is still building himself a profile and a personality within this league. It’ll be interesting if he thinks he can go and make that step up in the next six months or whether he gives it another full season at Palace next season.”

