Highlights Michael Olise is unlikely to join Manchester United due to their failure to secure a top-four finish

Olise's release clause may be activated if he decides to leave Crystal Palace.

United's lack of consistent talent on the right means they could consider Olise as a potential fit, despite the financial cost.

Michael Olise is a player who has long been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace after showcasing his talents in south London over the past few years - though it appears that the talented wide man won't be joining Manchester United in the summer amid their failure to finish in the top four, according to David Ornstein.

Olise joined the Eagles from Reading back in 2021, and having excelled at the Madejski Stadium with seven goals in 44 games during his final campaign, the then-19-year-old had the world at his feet upon his move to Selhurst Park. It's fair to say Olise had earned plaudits since; some stunning goals including a last-gasp free-kick against United and a Goal of the Month contender vs Luton Town have seen him linked with Chelsea, United and others across Europe after taking to the Premier League like a duck to water.

But any advances from the Red Devils are extremely unlikely to be successful in the summer, despite their long-term interest in securing his services - as Ornstein reports that a lack of Champions League football will ultimately decide their fate.

Manchester United: Top Four Failure Could Mean No Olise

The Red Devils have been way off the pace this season

Speaking in his weekly Athletic Q+A, Ornstein admitted that whilst Olise has the potential, he knows where and when his next move should be - which will not be United at this moment in time. He wrote:

"If Olise leaves Palace in the upcoming window I expect it would only be for a Champions League club and, even within that, one of the small number of most prominent of those. "He is said to be an intelligent/thoughtful player who knows exactly what level he can reach and will be clear in deciding if, when and where it is right for him to move. Like with his previous contract, there is thought to be a release clause in the fresh terms he signed after the Chelsea saga. "So clubs will have a decent idea of what they need to do to get him. To my knowledge there have been no meaningful developments so far but obviously there's a good chance that changes in the coming weeks and months."

United are short on the right-hand side of the pitch. Jadon Sancho has been loaned out to Borussia Dortmund and is seemingly out of Erik ten Hag's plans, whilst Antony has massively failed to get to grips with English football and is quickly falling out of favour at Old Trafford despite playing under Ten Hag at Ajax.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Olise has six goals and three assists in just 13 Premier League games this season.

That has left a gaping hole on the right-hand side of the attack; and with Olise, who has been described as a 'special' talent by former manager Patrick Vieira, excelling at a top-flight level for a naturally attacking side, he could be the perfect fit for United to introduce into their ranks in the coming years, though a deal will have to be administered first.

Michael Olise: Manchester United Transfer History

Olise has been linked with United and others in the past

Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT exclusively back in March that Olise is United 'only' approved target ahead of the summer transfer window, which could lead to interesting developments.

Further reports had claimed that Olise prefers a move to United over the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool should he leave in the summer transfer window, which is expected - and that includes a £60million release clause which is a huge fee for Palace, but it could also represent a huge coup for a buying club.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-04-24.