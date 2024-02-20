Highlights Michael Olise has been identified as Manchester United's only current target.

Olise's statistics outshine current winger Antony, who has struggled to make an impact.

Dan Ashworth could join the club to strengthen recruitment decision-making, signalling a possible shift for the Red Devils under INEOS' ownership.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise ahead of the summer transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that he is currently their only 'categorical and endorsed' target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

Ratcliffe is set to see a 25% takeover at Manchester United completed in the not-so-distant future and the INEOS founder is looking to implement a new transfer strategy at Old Trafford. Southampton's Jason Wilcox and Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth are being targeted to join the club in background roles.

In the upcoming transfer window, we could see the Red Devils go in a different direction with new additions. Over the last few years, United's recruitment has come under scrutiny, with the club spending a significant amount on players, often overpaying, with little impact made on the pitch. There have been plenty of calls for improvement from the manager and players, but the Manchester outfit need a reshuffle from the ground up.

Michael Olise a target for Man Utd

According to i News, INEOS are looking to implement a new transfer strategy at Old Trafford and will focus on data and youth to acquire new additions. Crystal Palace's Olise and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite have been identified as potential targets, with Ratcliffe hoping to lower the age profile of reinforcements.

Olise has predominantly played on the right-hand side of attack during his career, a position filled by Brazilian winger Antony for the majority of this season. However, the former Ajax man has struggled to perform consistently since Erik ten Hag brought him to Old Trafford, so Olise could be eyed as a potential replacement.

Michael Olise vs Antony - Premier League 2023/2024 Olise Antony Overall rating 7.54 6.54 Minutes 755 930 Goals 6 0 Assists 3 0 Shots per game 2.8 1.4 Key passes per game 2 0.8 Dribbles per game 2.5 0.9 Man of the Match awards 3 0 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 19-02-2024

Journalist Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Olise would be tempted with a move to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window. Despite the French youth international signing a new deal with Palace in 2023, the youngster has a release clause in his contract, and separate reports have suggested that it could be at around £40m. The Red Devils could have an excellent chance of securing his signature with Palace powerless if they meet the asking price, but they might want to move fast as he's likely to attract interest from a host of different clubs when the transfer market opens later this year.

Ben Jacobs - Olise is the only target so far

Jacobs has suggested that as it stands, Olise is the only 'categorised and endorsed target' for the Red Devils at the moment and everything else is up in the air. The journalist adds that at the moment, INEOS are targeting broad positions rather than specific targets, with a striker being one area they want to reinforce. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"The only, as far as I'm aware, categorical and endorsed target, if you'd like, for the summer from the current regime and the new Ratcliffe-led ownership, is Michael Olise at Crystal Palace. Everything else is up in the air. So INEOS are thinking more about broad positions, and the striker is one of them, for example, and they're looking at outgoings, which may help fund the window. And then from there, once the new recruitment team is built, we'll start to work out which ones of these other links are concrete."

INEOS pushing for Dan Ashworth

With Ratcliffe looking to change United's recruitment strategy, he will need to appoint the right people behind the scenes. The decision-makers at Old Trafford have made plenty of mistakes with their transfers over the years under the Glazers, but they could be heading in a new direction under INEOS.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils will now make a formal proposal to bring Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth to the club. The former Brighton & Hove Albion chief has overseen a shift in Newcastle's recruitment policy, helping Eddie Howe build a side capable of qualifying for the Champions League. The 52-year-old is highly regarded in the world of football and the work he's done at Newcastle and Brighton has led to United pushing heavily to acquire the sporting director.