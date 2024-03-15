Highlights Manchester United are expected to shift towards signing younger talent with high potential moving forward.

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise considered a key target due to his impressive form and affordable release clause.

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite could be another option for the Red Devis.

Manchester United are yet to identify the positions they need to prioritise in the summer transfer window, but Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise has been confirmed as an early target for the Red Devils, according to journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Under the guidance of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who recently acquired a 25% stake in the Manchester outfit, United are set to undergo a host of changes with their recruitment as the INEOS founder looks to steer them back in the right direction. It’s been a tricky few years for the club, with failed signings and excessive spending hampering their progress on the pitch.

Ratcliffe could be considering bringing in younger talent with high sell-on value, instead of the Red Devils continuing down their current path, signing players such as Casemiro and Raphael Varane, who are reaching the latter stages of their careers. Although it’s important to have experience within the squad, the former Real Madrid duo are unlikely to be sold for a profit and aren’t at the level they once were.

Michael Olise a Target for United

A report from i News has suggested that Ratcliffe is set to alter United’s transfer strategy at Old Trafford, looking to bring in players of a younger profile using data to back up his decisions. It’s understood that Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace’s Olise are both under consideration by the Red Devils’ recruitment team.

Antony vs Michael Olise - 2023/24 Premier League stats Antony Olise Appearances 11 (11) 8(3) Minutes 954 755 Goals 0 6 Assists 0 3 Shots per game 1.2 2.8 Key passes per game 0.7 2 Dribbles per game 0.8 2.5 Fouled per game 1 2.6 Overall rating 6.46 7.54 Correct as of 14/03/2024

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Olise is the only approved target for United as we head towards the summer transfer window. The French attacker has been in impressive form for the Eagles when fit, and it would be no surprise to see him take the next step in his career later this year.

The 22-year-old signed a new deal at Selhurst Park last summer, but it’s understood that there is a release clause in his contract for a reasonable fee of around £60m. Olise predominantly plays on the right-hand side of attack, which is undoubtedly a position that the Red Devils need to strengthen. Brazilian winger Antony was identified by Erik ten Hag for the same role, but the former Ajax man has struggled to live up to expectations since his arrival.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Olise averages 3.21 successful take-ons per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season, with only Jeremy Doku and Mohammed Kudus managing more (of those to have played more than eight 90s).

Related Antony Will Have 'No Way Back' at Man Utd if Ten Hag Sacked Manchester United winger Antony is unlikely to have a way back at Old Trafford if manager Erik ten Hag is sacked.

Dean Jones – Olise Identified Early

Jones has suggested that although Olise has been identified early by the recruitment team, there is no guarantee that he is the first player to arrive through the door at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window. The journalist adds that United don’t have a clear vision on the positions they are planning on reinforcing. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said…

"It is impossible to point to a first signing of the summer at the moment. Because Olise has been identified early it would be easy to assume he could be the first player through the door but that’s not necessarily the case. United have not yet got a clear vision of what their priorities will be in terms of positions they will improve. That’s what I’m told anyway. There are a lot of names and roles being talked about for next season but until next month I think it will be impossible to know exactly what they are going to fix first."

Jarrad Branthwaite Also Targeted

Everton youngster Branthwaite has been in exceptional form for the Toffees this season under Sean Dyche, and he could be on his way out the door at Goodison Park in the summer. The Merseyside outfit have struggled financially over the last few years, and the England youth international could help solve their problems due to the hefty fee he’s likely to command.

It’s understood that Everton could demand in the region of £100m to allow Branthwaite to depart, with United and Tottenham Hotspur considering a move for the centre-back. Dyche’s side may struggle to bring in that kind of figure for the 21-year-old, but it could be a tactic to deter interested parties.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored and FBref