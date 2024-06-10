Highlights Crystal Palace's Michael Olise is open to a transfer to Manchester United, GIVEMESPORT have been told.

United have had a long-standing interest in Olise, with Chelsea also monitoring the player.

Both clubs are expected to battle for the player's signature this summer.

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is reportedly open to a switch to Manchester United this summer, with the Red Devils hierarchy in favour of making a summer swoop for the 22-year-old sensation.

Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that United intend to make a move for the Frenchman ahead of the 2024/25 season, with Chelsea also understood to be interested in the forward's services.

Jacobs also revealed that Olise has been a long-term target for Man Utd, and was identified as a target before Sir Jim Ratcliffe invested in the club to become a minority owner, where he now oversees the football operations.

The INEOS owner, upon his arrival, also identified Olise as a possible summer signing and the club are expected to make a formal offer for the player in the upcoming transfer window.

Man Utd Set for Battle with Chelsea for Olise Signature

The West London outfit are also keen on bringing the player across London

Olise enjoyed a stellar Premier League campaign during the 2023/24 season, where he reached double figures in goals despite suffering multiple injury problems. In just 19 games, Olise struck 10 times for Palace and produced six assists in the top flight.

Although United have intensified their interest in Olise, the player has emerged as Chelsea's top target, according to GMS sources, and the Blues are expected to battle it out with Man Utd for his signature in the coming months.

Olise 'On Man Utd Rader' Ahead of Summer Window

The £60m-rated star could trade the capital for Manchester

Whether Olise, described as 'magic' by analyst Ben Mattinson, leaves Palace or stays in South London with the Eagles ending the season as one of the league's most in-form teams in the early days of Olivier Glasner in the hot seat, Jacobs feels United will no doubt try and sign him.

With long-standing interest from the Galzers for Olise, and Ratcliffe's fresh desire to scoop the player, it should be a fairly straightforward package for United to put together in a bid to tempt him into a switch to Old Trafford.

Speaking to GMS, Jacobs said:

"He's the first target that was approved by the old regime led by the Glazers, John Murtough and so on, and the new regime, with Sporting controller Jim Radcliffe. From day one when they took formal charge of the sporting side in February, Olise was also on their radar. Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to go head-to-head for Olise at some point and the feeling is that the player is open to both clubs."

Olise Interest Prompts United Overhaul

After a disappointing season where United recorded their lowest league finish since 1990, Ratcliffe is understandably eager to change things on and off the pitch, with a complete summer overhaul to the squad.

It is still not clear whether Erik ten Hag will be Man Utd boss next season, with the Dutchman's future reportedly set to be decided in the next few days. Either way, the INEOS owner is already planning moves in addition to the pursuit of Olise.

Everton's Jarred Branthwaite, who controversially missed out on a place in the England squad, is another player linked to the club, while fans have also been encouraged by rumours of a switch for exciting 19-year-old Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.