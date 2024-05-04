Highlights Michael Olise looks almost certain to leave Crystal Palace this summer, despite the club's recent form

Manchester United and Arsenal are amongst the sides after the Frenchman

Three interesting names have all popped up recently on the Eagles' radar as potential replacements for Olise.

Since his arrival from Reading in 2021, Michael Olise has established himself as one of the Premier League's best young talents and has proven his quality time and again through his performances for often struggling Crystal Palace sides. The left-footed former France youth international is known for his effortless technique and chance creation as well as his ability to spark real moments of magic from seemingly nowhere.

Despite Oliver Glasner's impressive start with the Eagles, the club's recent good form doesn't seem to be enough to convince Olise to stay in SE25, meaning that Dougie Freedman and co have a significant task ahead this summer to try and replace him.

Still just 22, Olise, who spent time in the academies of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, is now eyeing up a return to the elite level, with the former two clubs as well as Liverpool and Manchester United all said to be interested in signing the youngster this summer, with a fee of £60m thought to be enough for Palace to sell.

With that said, here are three names to have already been linked to the club. Each player could potentially fill the boots of the Frenchman, should he and Palace decide to part ways this summer.

Michael Olise at Crystal Palace Season Appearances Goals Assists Big chances created 2021/22 26 2 5 8 2022/23 37 2 11 11 2023/24 16 7 4 8

Gabriel Sara

Norwich

First on our list is Norwich City star Gabriel Sara, who has been the outstanding player in the Canaries' push for promotion this season. David Wagner's side currently sit 5th in England's second tier, and are the only side currently occupying the play-off spots to be unbeaten in their last five matches. And Sara is largely to thank.

The Brazilian, who arrived at Carrow Road ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, has proven himself to be a goal-scoring and creative threat in equal measure, finding the back of the net on 13 occasions and assisting 12 times in 45 Championship matches, the sixth-best goals and assists return of any player in the division.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sara is also one of only six outfield players to have started all 45 matches in the Championship this season

Although a play-off position is almost guaranteed, it remains to be seen if Norwich can secure promotion back to the top flight. Should the Canaries falter, the Eagles are thought to be circling for the 24-year-old's signature, as GIVEMESPORT revealed last month. The report detailed that a fee of £30m could be required to bring the Brazilian to South East London, which would make him the club's record signing, surpassing the £27m fee paid for Christian Benteke in 2016.

Jaden Philogene

Hull City

Another rising star lighting up the Championship and attracting plenty of Premier League suitors is Hull City's Jaden Philogene. A product of the Aston Villa academy, Philogene gained senior experience on loan with Stoke City and then Cardiff City where he impressed, earning a permanent move to the Tigers last summer.

Although better suited to playing off the left flank and cutting infield onto his right foot, the electric winger has also operated on the right under manager Liam Rosenior. Indeed, it was from this position that Philogene scored what may be named as the Championship Goal of the Season, the 22-year-old nutmegging an opponent before chipping the ball over the keeper with a 'Rabona'. This is one of 13 goals that the youngster has scored so far this term, putting him joint seventh in the second tier.

With one game still to play, Hull sit seventh, just one place and two points behind West Bromwich Albion. Like Sara, should the Humberside club reside in the Championship for another season, then the England U21 international's future could well be elsewhere, with Palace very much in the queue for his services, according to a report from the South London Press.

Matias Soule

Frosinone (on loan from Juventus)

Last to make the list is 21-year-old Matias Soule. Of the three names mentioned, the Argentine is stylistically probably the player most comparable to Olise as a left-footed, creative right-winger who is also a very impressive dribbler.

Having made a name for himself as one of Argentina's best players of the upcoming generation during his time in the youth ranks of Velez Sarsfield, Soule was snapped up by Juventus on a free transfer in 2020. After making 21 appearances for the Old Lady across two seasons, the youngster was loaned to Serie A side Frosinone, and Soule has since exploded, scoring 11 goals and grabbing three assists in 32 Serie A matches.

The Argentinian, who also holds Italian citizenship, now finds himself at an interesting juncture. Does he return to a Juventus side in transition and with no guarantee of regular football, or does he look to continue his footballing development elsewhere?

If he decides on the latter, then Palace are reported to be keen on landing the winger, although they will face stiff competition from fellow Premier League clubs, Newcastle United and Brentford. The report, from Italian outlet TuttoSport (via the Shields Gazette), suggests that it would take a club-record £34 bid to tempt Juve into selling, but Soule could be worth the money, and is certainly the Eagles' best shot at replacing Olise.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 04/05/24).