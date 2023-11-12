Highlights Arsenal had a good Saturday, with their rivals losing and the Gunners winning 3-1 against Burnley at home.

Mikel Arteta praised the referees and VAR after a red card incident, in contrast to his previous criticism.

Arsenal fans found amusement at full-time relating to referee Michael Oliver.

It was a pretty good Saturday for Arsenal this weekend. First, their north London enemies Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-1 against Wolves conceding twice in injury time. Then in the evening, the Gunners got to enjoy Newcastle United losing 2-0 away at Bournemouth.

That would have been particularly sweet as Mikel Arteta's men were involved in a heated clash against the Magpies last time out in the Premier League, which ended in defeat by the narrowest of margins. In between these two losses for their rivals, Arsenal managed to get back to winning ways with a 3-1 home win.

Gunners cruise past Burnley in 3-1 home win

Indeed, Vincent Kompany and his Burnley side came to the Emirates and returned with nothing. Leandro Trossard opened the scoring in the first half as he bravely finished from close range, colliding with goalkeeper James Trafford, after Bukayo Saka's header across goal.

In the second half, the Clarets got themselves level when Josh Brownhill's deflected strike found the back of the net. However, the scores were level for just three minutes before William Saliba rose highest to power in a header from a corner. Oleksandr Zinchenko then put the game beyond doubt as he scored a fantastic scissor-kick goal to make it 3-1.

There was still time for a little drama, though, as substitute Fabio Vieira received a straight red card in the 83rd minute. The midfielder could have few complaints as his boot was high and caught Brownhill, even if it was accidental. Burnley attempted to stage a late comeback but were repelled at every attempt as the Gunners held onto their two-goal lead to pick up all three points.

Premier League Position Games Wins Draws Defeats Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Arsenal 2nd 12 8 3 1 26 10 16

Arteta praises referees after Fabio Vieira red card

With manager Arteta in the news a lot of late having clashed with the officials after losing the league game prior against Newcastle, some may have expected him to have an unsavoury word or two to say about the Vieira red card. However, he actually praised VAR on this occasion, saying: "With the red card… Yes, thank you for asking me. VAR was right. The referee was right. Really good decision." He somewhat ironically added: "Really positive from Mikel to speak about that. Good decision."

The Spaniard certainly wasn't as happy last weekend when he laid into the referees after losing at St James' Park, saying: We've been taking it up (with the PGMOL) for months. There is too much at stake, we put in so many hours. I'm here to represent the football club and to get my team to compete at the highest level, the margins are so small, it's a disgrace, embarrassing."

To be fair, the Gunners have had a number of big calls questionably go against them in recent seasons, and against Newcastle, there were multiple refereeing and VAR decisions that were pretty hard to justify.

With all that in mind, when the full-time whistle blew at the Emirates this Saturday against Burnley, Arteta must have not only been delighted with the win, but he may well have also enjoyed seeing the ball fly across the air and hit referee Oliver on the head in comedic fashion. You can see footage of the incident below and judging from the reaction in the comment section below, it's safe to say Arsenal fans certainly found it amusing.