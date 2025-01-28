Premier League referee Michael Oliver is no stranger to criticism. As an official in the biggest league in the world, the Englishman comes under scrutiny every week.

With that in mind, you have to have thick skin if you are to make it as an elite-level referee. For example, he has revealed sickening death threats in the fall-out after giving Myles Lewis-Skelly a controversial red card in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Wolves.

Even so, he will return to action immediately and will referee in the Champions League just days after the event. That doesn't mean Oliver doesn't notice the criticism he gets though.

Even the most accomplished referees have players they will not look forward to meeting on match days. When quizzed about the footballer he finds the toughest to control, Oliver revealed that Craig Bellamy holds this position in his mind.

Michael Oliver Named Craig Bellamy As Toughest Man to Referee

"He would argue about everything"

Close

Speaking to The Athletic in 2021, the English referee opened up on his experience with Bellamy. He noted that he was a "nightmare" because he challenged every call, explaining:

"Craig Bellamy was incredibly difficult. What you find is that some teams are difficult. "Teams that aren’t winning for a starter — that’s the same at every level — and teams who aren’t used to losing, the frustration level is higher for them. "But one player, it would be Bellamy. I watched him for two or three years — I’m a Newcastle fan and you wanted him in your team because he was a winner. "But he was a nightmare to referee because he would argue about everything. If you told him it was black, he’d tell you it was white."

Related The Two Clubs Michael Oliver is Banned From Refereeing The Premier League match official is unable to take charge of matches involving two English clubs.

The Welshman – who once famously attacked Liverpool teammate John Arne Riise with a golf club – played 293 times in the Premier League, featuring for Coventry, Newcastle, Blackburn, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Cardiff. Interestingly enough, it seems as though Oliver isn't the only one who found the English top-flight cult hero a tricky customer.

Indeed, former top-flight official Mark Clattenburg named Bellamy among his five most difficult players to referee. He said: "His language was awful, just plain rude. As a referee, it is difficult when you have a problem player like that because you are drawn to him and it's a distraction."

The bad news for Oliver is that he could yet referee Bellamy again. Despite the Welsh winger being long-retired, he is now the Wales international manager – meaning a reunion with the English referee is plausible.