Premier League referee Michael Oliver has come under intense scrutiny in recent times for his decision to send Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly off against Wolverhampton Wanderers – but the 39-year-old understands what it’s like to compete, having previously confessed to playing for two English clubs at youth level in 2019.

Much has been made of the English top flight’s level of officiating in recent years and that was boosted tenfold upon the introduction of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the 2019/20 campaign after a unanimous vote by all clubs.

Since, week on week, much of the post-match discourse is engulfed by a controversial decision, rather than a piece of individual brilliance or a well-worked team goal, and Oliver, who has officiated Liverpool the most times (56) in England’s top division, is at the front of centre of the latest squabble.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oliver became, and remains, the youngest-ever Premier League referee after overseeing Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers at 25 years and 182 days old.

Arsenal defender Lewis-Skelly, 18, brought down Wolves’ Matt Doherty in the first half of their Premier League affair while the latter was attempting to break away. With a clear view of the challenge, Oliver wasted no time in reaching for his back pocket.

VAR took a look at the decision and decided that Oliver’s decision was correct, later confirming the youngster’s challenge as ‘serious foul play’, and he’s since been accused of holding a grudge against the north Londoners.

Related Michael Oliver Named British Player as His Biggest 'Nightmare' to Referee Premier League official Michael Oliver named the British player who is his biggest 'nightmare' to referee.

But there was a time when becoming a professional footballer was on the cards for Oliver. Back in 2019, he spoke to Darlington College, via SportBible, to explain his reasoning behind becoming an official, while identifying two clubs in England that he played for at junior level.

I was playing for Sunderland and Newcastle [when I was younger]. I had a bit of talent. So, I liked all the nice stuff, but I didn't like putting the hard work in as a player.

Close

He then continued: "That probably led to me not making it, or having a really good chance of making it. I was okay as a kid, but no real desire to push on. My first game in the Northern League - the best non-league level around [this area] - was back in 2003, when I was 18."

Despite playing for both clubs in their respective academy ranks, by virtue of growing up in and around the area – Ashington, Northumbria, to be precise – he is unable to referee matches that involve either club from the northeast.