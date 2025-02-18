Premier League official Michael Oliver will be banned from taking charge of the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United next month amid recent backlash surrounding some of the 39-year-old's recent decisions. Oliver was the man in the middle for the 2-2 draw between Everton and Liverpool that saw several controversial calls during the game, including four red cards being brandished after the full-time whistle.

The referee, who has been officiating in the top flight since 2010, has been on the receiving end of threats online this year and has become one of the most high-profile figures in the English game. However, one rule will see him prohibited from being involved at Wembley when Arne Slot's Reds take on Eddie Howe's Magpies.

Oliver Banned From EFL Cup Final Due to Newcastle Allegiances

The 39-year-old is a Magpies fan and grew up around the area

While it will no doubt be music to Liverpool fans' ears that Oliver will not be in charge come March 16th, the reason has nothing to do with his recent performance in the Merseyside derby, but all to do with the fact that the 39-year-old is a boyhood Newcastle fan; therefore, he cannot be involved in any of their matches. Oliver, who grew up in Northumberland, has been seen pictured in the famous black and white and revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that all referees must declare which teams they support to the PGMOL.

"We have to declare if we have an allegiance to any club or if a family member works at a club. If Newcastle needed a point to survive and the team they were fighting to get above was, say, Villa, I couldn't referee Villa's game either. I wouldn't want to. It's not worth the hassle."

As well as not being allowed to referee any Newcastle games, Oliver is also banned from taking charge of any games that involve Sunderland due to the intense rivalry that exists between the two sides. Some Arsenal supporters have called for the same action to be taken with their club, due to Oliver's interesting record of brandishing red cards in games that involves the Gunners.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: 15% of games Michael Oliver has taken charge of involving Arsenal has seen a red card be given against the North London side.

Michael Oliver's Premier League Record Games 391 Yellow Cards 1287 Straight Red Cards 34 Second Yellow Cards 22 Penalty Kicks 121

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 18/02/2025.