Every team's fanbase has that one referee they fear taking charge of their games. Accusations of bias fly around but very rarely can anything concrete ever be proven – that is unless you are Liverpool fans referring to David Coote and his accidentally made-public disdain for Jurgen Klopp.

Arsenal fans, for example, have their suspicions of Premier League referee Michael Oliver. Most recently, he sent off Myles Lewis-Skelly for a seemingly innocuous foul vs Wolves, which has been described as a 'major error' effort by former professional referee Keith Hackett.

Supporters of the north London club also agreed it was a bad call, although most would not phrase it quite so diplomatically. The questionable decision comes on top of another harsh judgment earlier on in the season, when he gave Leandro Trossard a second yellow for kicking away the ball vs Manchester City. Interestingly enough, Oliver also handed Lewis-Skelly a yellow card in the same game as a substitute – before he had even kicked a ball as a Premier League player.

As such, Arsenal fans will as though Oliver has a personal vendetta against their team and his record paints an interesting picture. When looking at all the teams he has taken charge of 40+ times in his career, it certainly raises some questions.

Michael Oliver Stats (Given Against) Premier League Teams (40+ Games) Team Appearances Fouls per Game Fouls per Tackle Penalties per Game Yellow Cards Yellow Cards per Game Red Cards Red Cards per Game Liverpool 57 10.28 0.56 0.11 83 1.46 1 0.02 Arsenal 55 11.02 0.63 0.24 97 1.76 8 0.15 Everton 52 11.13 0.61 0.12 90 1.73 5 0.10 Manchester City 50 9.26 0.63 0.16 68 1.36 0 0 Tottenham 45 11.73 0.60 0.18 81 1.80 5 0.11 Chelsea 44 10.73 0.56 0.05 68 1.55 2 0.05 Manchester United 43 11.58 0.68 0.14 82 1.91 3 0.07 West Ham 40 10.15 0.62 0.15 63 1.58 3 0.08 Stats show offences given against each team.

Stats Suggest Oliver Does Not Favour Arsenal

Appears to give Man City preferential treatment

The stats seem to highlight two noteworthy things. Firstly – whether deliberately or not – Oliver does seem to judge Arsenal more harshly. This is shown in the fact that he awards more penalties against the Gunners per game than any other. On top of that, he has also given significantly more yellow and red cards.

The Gunners do not rank near the bottom in any metric given. In fact, they are in the top half for decisions going against in each category when compared to the eight teams Oliver has refereed the most in his entire professional career.

Related The Football Teams Premier League Referees Support Premier League refs are always accused by fans of having allegiances to certain clubs, but who do they really support?

The other notable takeaway is that he seems to favour Manchester City in a considerable fashion. After all, he has never given a penalty against the reigning Premier League champions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Oliver has refereed 19 teams 15 times or more in his career. Of that group, he has only ever failed to award a penalty against Man City (50 matches) and Fulham (15 matches).

On top of that, the Englishman gives the fewest yellow and red cards against Man City, as well as fouls per game. This comes despite them making the same amount of fouls per game (0.63) as Arsenal. Only in penalties, ranking third of the eight teams, do they seem to suffer under Oliver's watch.

Stats via WhoScored - as of 26/01/25