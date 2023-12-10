Highlights Michael Owen suggests Bruno Fernandes may have intentionally received a yellow card against Bournemouth.

Despite being a reliable player, Fernandes has faced criticism about his suitability as captain.

Fernandes' recent yellow card for dissent raises questions about his desire to play vs Liverpool after losing 7-0 at Anfield last season.

Former player and current pundit Michael Owen has suggested that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes may have deliberately picked up a suspension ahead of the upcoming trip to Liverpool. The club captain was handed a fifth yellow card of the season in the 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford against Bournemouth.

Fernandes has long been one of the more reliable players in a very inconsistent Man Utd squad, and that's been clear this season with the 29-year-old averaging a club-high 7.19 WhoScored rating in the Premier League this term. He also has six goal contributions (three goals and three assists) in the competition, which is more in total than any of his teammates.

Bruno Fernandes' stats at Manchester United Games 207 Goals 69 Assists 59 Yellow Cards 39 Red Cards 0 All stats taken from Transfermarkt

And yet, he's not everybody's cup of tea. Indeed, there have been questions about his suitability as captain for some time now. This was no more the case when Man United last travelled to play Liverpool at Anfield.

Infamously, Erik ten Hag and co were thumped 7-0 and Fernandes's body language was woeful throughout. At one point, he simply raised his hands in frustration instead of trying to tackle Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic, who breezed past.

Match pundit and former United skipper Gary Neville called Fernandes a "disgrace" and "embarrassing at times" on Sky Sports. While Chris Sutton told the BBC "he should never put on the armband again for Manchester United."

Bruno Fernandes booked for dissent vs Bournemouth

With that recent history in mind, it's easy to see why some seem to be questioning the midfielder's appetite to return to Anfield next Sunday. Fernandes was booked against Bournemouth by referee Peter Bankes. That this card, a fifth yellow of the season, came for dissent when the game was already out of reach, certainly does raise suspicion.

Speaking about the incident on Premier League Productions (via Mail Online), Owen seemed to think that the club captain was perhaps hoping to avoid the Liverpool match. Either way, he criticised the player for not being a "good ambassador" for the team, saying:

"I wonder how many yellow cards he's had for dissent and waving his arms about. Possibly you don't fancy going to Anfield. I wouldn't at the moment. I'm not sure you're thinking of the next game when you're in the thick of playing. "He should be responsible, he should be a good ambassador, a leader for the team. We all know referees are clamping down on that and he gets booked an awful lot for a player who hardly puts his foot in and tackles really he gets booked an awful lot."

Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford future in doubt

This 84th-minute booking summed up a woeful day for Fernandes and his teammates, who were already 3-0 down at that stage. Goals from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing, and Marcos Senesi saw the Cherries rightfully come away with all three points.

This result leaves Ten Hag's future in doubt, with the likelihood of the Dutchman getting the sack seemingly growing by the day. If he wants to keep his job, he'll need a good performance from his team next weekend against Liverpool but with arguably his most consistent player now suspended, it's all looking a bit ominous for the 53-year-old.