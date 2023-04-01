There’s no doubt that Michael Owen was an incredible footballer - but he’s also someone who, it’s fair to say, divides opinion. His success with Liverpool's arch-rivals Manchester United plays a huge role in the alienating persona he has become in Merseyside.

The former England star came through the youth ranks at Liverpool and spent the first eight years of his professional career at Anfield, scoring goals and winning trophies regularly. He even won the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 2001 after helping the Reds win the League Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Owen's 158 strikes for Liverpool make him the eighth-highest goalscorer in Liverpool's history.

This was also the year that he scored a hat-trick in England’s famous 5-1 win over Germany. No other Englishman has won the Ballon d’Or since.

What Owen Said About Winning PL with Man Utd

Liverpool fans weren't happy - to say the least

Owen, a boyhood Liverpool supporter, decided to join the Reds’ fiercest rivals, Manchester United, in 2009. Sir Alex Ferguson even handed the striker the club’s famous No. 7 shirt following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure. As soon as he signed on the dotted line for United, Owen’s legacy in the eyes of Liverpool’s supporters was irreversibly tarnished.

Did the gamble pay off for Owen? Well, it did in the sense that he won his one and only Premier League winners’ medal with Man Utd. But whether the medal was worth damaging his reputation with the supporters of Liverpool, the club of his heart, is a question only he can answer.

All these years later, Owen’s decision to join Man Utd continues to amaze football fans. Furthermore, they can’t get over a comment he made during his post-match interview after winning the league with United in 2011.

The MUTV interviewer said to Owen: “You’re wearing a Premier League winners’ medal at last. How does it feel?” He replied: “Yeah, well as they say: if you can’t beat them, join them.” Watch the clip below:

Life After Liverpool For Michael Owen

Things started to go downhill after his Anfield departure

In 2004, Owen decided to leave Liverpool to become one of Real Madrid’s Galacticos at the Bernabeu. Who could blame him? Madrid had the world’s best players, including Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Roberto Carlos, and Luis Figo. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

However, things soon began to unravel for Owen, who failed to adjust to life in Spain. He did alright on the pitch, netting 16 goals in 45 games, but Madridistas rarely saw the livewire forward at his world-class best.

To make matters worse for Owen, Liverpool went on to win the Champions League at the end of his first season away from Anfield, beating AC Milan in arguably the best final of all time. Owen tried his best to secure a move back to Anfield, but Newcastle United were the club that offered the most money (£16 million) to Real Madrid.

Over the course of four injury-hit years, Owen managed to score just 30 goals in 79 appearances for the Magpies. He left St James’ Park in 2009 after the north-east outfit were relegated to the Championship. What followed next took everybody by complete surprise as he joined Man United, where he finally lifted Premier League silverware.

Owen left Old Trafford in 2012 and spent one disappointing season with Stoke City before announcing his retirement aged just 33. He finds himself in a curious situation where all of his previous clubs have mixed feelings about him.

Owen Made Liverpool Ambassador in 2016

The decision wasn't popular with the fans

Liverpool’s decision to announce Owen as the club’s first international ambassador went down very badly with fans in 2016. He was even booed by the Anfield faithful when he appeared in a charity match three years later.

While the animosity may have eased up slightly in recent years, many Liverpool fans will never forgive his decision to sign for their arch-rivals. Owen has gone on record to state how painful it now is to return to Anfield due to the hostile reception he receives.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-09-24.