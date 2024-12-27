Former Liverpool, Newcastle, and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has voiced his sympathy for Rasmus Hojlund as he believes the Danish international has been handed a "poisoned chalice" in his attempts at "playing in the hardest position in the Premier League". Ruben Amorim’s side were dealt another blow on Boxing Day as they were beaten 2-0 by Wolves at Molineux.

The defeat leaves the Red Devils 14th in the Premier League table and just eight points ahead of 18th-placed Leicester City as the new manager has been incapable of steadying a rocking boat. Hojlund, meanwhile, endured another frustrating game leading United’s attack as he had just 14 touches of the ball and was unable to register a shot on goal before he was replaced by Joshua Zirkzee with 11 minutes remaining.

However, Owen feels that the 21-year-old isn't being helped by those around him in his attempts to rediscover the heady form of his debut season - where he scored 16 goals across all competitions to top the club's goalscoring charts for that campaign. The former striker-turned-pundit instead chose to rip apart the service the Dane has been receiving.

Owen Blames Poor Service For Hojlund's Lacklustre Form

The pundit says it's difficult to judge the quality of the striker because of it

"I say they’re [United] not so bad at the back but I mean they play to defend, they don’t commit everybody forward," Owen told Premier League Productions, as per The Metro, after United’s defeat to Wolves. "I’m looking at the Manchester United team half the time there [against Wolves] and they’ve got three players marking one at the back, you’d never see a Liverpool team doing that, they’d all go man for man and if they’ve got spare men they’d push them into attacking areas.

"That’s probably what he [Amorim] is working towards but at the moment, even if they weren’t conceding many goals I wouldn’t be getting carried away because the team isn’t functioning. They’re absolutely awful going forward, I can’t think of a chance that they had there today. Hojlund… I feel so sorry for the lad. That first half, six passes he received, four of them from defenders so in other words four of them are probably hopeful, long passes and two passes in the first half from a player who you would want to receive a pass off. And he’s supposed to do something with that.

"I can’t judge him as a player, I don’t know if he’s good or bad, and that’s the most damning thing you could say because after watching him for a year, I just feel as if he’s playing in possibly the hardest position in the Premier League to play in at the moment – centre forward for Manchester United – I never thought I’d be saying that. It used to be the dream for every centre forward in the world, scoring dozens and dozens of goals, and now it’s a poised chalice. And I never thought I’d be saying that."

With upcoming fixtures coming in the form of Newcastle United, Liverpool, and a third round FA Cup meeting with Arsenal, the run doesn't seem to be getting any easier for the Red Devils. And without Bruno Fernandes for the first of the three in this upcoming gauntlet, the Old Trafford faithful will be fearing the worst.