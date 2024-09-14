Key Takeaways Michael Owen's switch to Man United created a lasting divide with Liverpool fans, leading to a 'painful' reception at Anfield.

Despite receiving abuse from Reds' supporters, Owen remains one of the club's top goalscorers in history with 158 goals.

The ex-England striker has admitted to 'crying in the players' lounge' on one of his returns to the stadium he once called home.

Michael Owen is a divisive figure in the eyes of Liverpool fans due to his decision to join the club's arch-rivals Manchester United in 2009. The former Premier League striker has since spoken of how: "It has been painful going back to Anfield," since hanging up his boots.

Since the controversial move to Old Trafford on a free transfer, the Englishman has been unable to visit the home ground of the club where he started his career, without suffering abuse from supporters. Few players have represented the two biggest clubs in the country, and when this does occur, it often severs ties between the player and one fan base.

Now working as a pundit, the 44-year-old often returns to Anfield for games, but he's struggled with the negative reception he receives every time he steps inside the ground.

Michael Owen's Liverpool Career

He remains one of the club's top goalscorers

Making his senior debut for the Merseyside-based outfit in 1997, Owen quickly announced himself on the English stage with a debut goal against Wimbledon. Aged just 17 at the time, he became one of the youngest goalscorers in the club's long and storied history and only went from strength to strength in the famous red shirt.

In an eight-year senior career at Anfield, Owen notched up 158 goals in only 297 appearances, a remarkable goalscoring return. The rapid striker achieved many things in his time with the English giants, including winning the UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the FA Cup. In fact, the part he played in the latter success was crucial as he netted twice in the final against Arsenal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only seven players have scored more goals for Liverpool than Michael Owen's haul of 158 for the club.

Over 20 years later, it's easy to forget just how impressive the ex-England international was during his peak. Owen proved his quality over several years and rose to the summit of world football as a Liverpool player by lifting the Ballon d'Or in 2001, and he remains the last Englishman to win the prestigious individual honour.

Owen would make the switch to Real Madrid in 2004, but injury issues quickly derailed his blossoming career. Ventures to Newcastle United, most notably Manchester United, and Stoke City saw his career fizzle out in rather disappointing fashion for a star that shone so bright at a young age.

Owen: 'It Has Been Painful Going Back to Anfield'

The retired forward still receives abuse from the home support

Despite being one of the greatest forwards in Liverpool's history, Owen is far from being a loved and cherished icon in the eyes of the supporters. Speaking to Off The Ball in 2018, the Premier League great revealed how he feels when he returns to Anfield:

"When I go back to Anfield and one or two people booed me, it was like a dagger in my heart for what I did for the club and how I felt about it. And how I still feel. "It has been painful going back to Anfield. Crying in the players' lounge and hoping nobody sees. It has been torture for a long time."

The striker-turned-pundit spoke about the hurt he feels once more in an episode of Jamie Carragher's Greatest Game podcast in 2020. Owen said: "It is like splitting up with your wife. I can only blame myself, I said yes to Real Madrid. I still love Liverpool. Different to [Carragher], you are still at that club being idolised. I was you."

"And yet there is a polarised opinion because of me thinking I will go away for a year and all of a sudden it is all ruined," he continued. The sad reality for Owen is that his ill-advised career choices continue to follow him, as he explained: "If I am walking along the Kop, they're saying 'you Manc' or whatever and I have got to live with that. It has killed me for ages and the wound will never go."

Michael Owen's Premier League Legacy

He's among the elite goalscorers the division has ever seen

Even with the ill feeling towards the prolific goalscorer, there are very few who can deny the incredible impact he had on the English top-flight. Particularly in his younger years, Owen was one of the most efficient marksmen the division has ever seen.

There are only 10 men in the history of the Premier League who have found the back of the net more than Owen's tally of 150. His lightning-quick speed and clinical nature in front of goal were the main contributors to his extremely successful time at Liverpool. His 52 appearances for Man United came when Owen was well past his peak and the 44-year-old may now regret the decision to join the Red Devils, even though it did bring him something that eluded him at Anfield - the Premier League trophy.

Michael Owen's Premier League Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Liverpool 216 118 35 Newcastle United 71 26 2 Manchester United 31 5 1 Stoke City 8 1 0 Total 326 150 38

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-09-24.