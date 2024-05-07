Highlights Manchester United were beaten 4-0 by Crystal Palace on Monday night and are now eighth in the Premier League table.

Erik ten Hag has presided over 13 Premier League defeats this season and United also have a negative goal difference.

The Red Devils face a tricky run of fixtures to round off their campaign, with league games against Arsenal, Newcastle and Brighton before an FA Cup final vs Manchester City.

Michael Owen stuck the boot into Erik ten Hag following Manchester United's humiliating defeat by Crystal Palace on Monday night. United were beaten 4-0 at Selhurst Park, a result that leaves them eighth in the Premier League table and with a negative goal difference.

United fell behind early on to a Michael Olise goal, before further strikes from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Tyrick Mitchell and another from Olise secured United's fate. United have won just one of their last eight matches, leaving boss Ten Hag under extreme pressure at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have lost more Premier League games this season (13) than Manchester City have lost in the last three seasons combined (11).

Owen Hammers Ten Hag and United

"He simply cannot manage the team next season"

Owen told Optus Sport: "I've said it for a long time. I've sat here for quite a while and I've been saying that Ten Hag is not the right man for this job. I've said it for ages and ages, he cannot, simply cannot, manage the team next season. I almost wonder now... they've got a cup final and they've got a few important games that could mean European football next year or not. At some point you've got to make a decision.

"They're going to get absolutely hammered by Manchester City, they're going to get annihilated. In fact, Arsenal will smash them to bits at Old Trafford, Newcastle will probably beat them and I wouldn't even fancy them going to Brighton either. They might not get anything out of the rest of the season, if they're playing like that.

"I just wonder, with so much at stake, even if it's only for four games, I wonder whether the board might just have to do something here and now, and be quite radical about it. I'm not sure, but he cannot, simply cannot, manage this team next season.

"He's not good enough, I've thought it for ages, he's just not good enough to manage Manchester United."

Owen and Scholes Question McClaren's Influence

Owen believes McClaren could now be an option for Man Utd

The possibility of assistant coach Steve McClaren taking over until the end of the season was then mooted, to which Owen responded: "They’ve got to try something different. Anything. Yes." Owen and fellow pundit Paul Scholes, who both worked with McClaren during their playing careers, also raised doubts over how much influence the former England manager has at United given how poorly they have played for the majority of the season.

"We’ve played under Steve McClaren, he’s coached us, there’s no way that his fingerprints are anywhere near that team," Owen said. "He is a brilliant, brilliant coach and that team is not being coached at all. No way Steve McClaren is the first-team coach."

Scholes added: "It suggests to me he’s not touching that team. The manager must not be letting him touch that team, I don’t think. Everyone thinks we (United) were a great team that attacked everyone and went at people.

"Sometimes we played against better teams and Steve McClaren put better sessions on to make sure you stopped other teams, getting the distances right, getting your angles right, especially in the centre of midfield, across all midfield. And he has got no impression on that team whatsoever. He’s the best coach I ever had."